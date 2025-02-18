Eagles plummeting at critical time of year

By Marcus Uhe

Cranbourne’s worrying downturn in form is set to result in a three-game losing streak this weekend when play resumes against HSD in the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 2 competition.

The Eagles soared to the top of the table after defeating Coomoora in round 10 but have since dropped games to Lyndale and Parkmore to surrender momentum at a critical time of the year.

While a lot would need to go wrong in the final two rounds to see them fall out of the top four – losing in round 14 to Parkfield and both Lyndale and Coomoora winning their final two matches – searching for form at this time of year is far from ideal.

In a rain-affected Saturday at Reedy Reserve, Cranbourne ground its way to 9/95 in 56 overs after Craig Hookey sent the visitors in on difficult batting conditions.

Eagles captain Harrison Carlyon tinkered with the batting order, sending Dean McDonell to the top of the card and moving himself to number four.

McDonell’s opening partner Hayden Lamb, and number three Ketan Bakshi both departed for one, with the Eagles reeling at 2/12 once rain brought a temporary halt to proceedings.

HSD’s new ball pair Ryan Patterson and Triyan De Silva honed in on dangerous areas with the ball, beating outside edges on countless occasions once play resumed.

McDonell was dropped on four in a frustrating moment for the Cobras but the emotions quickly subsided when Carlyon departed in the following over.

Tied down by the HSD combination’s dot ball pressure, Carlyon attempted to push back with an aggressive lofted stroke down the ground that failed to gain the necessary leverage.

It did not clear De Silva at mid off, who hung on to the big wicket to send the captain on his way for 14.

The Eagles opted to occupy the crease for the remainder of the afternoon with the scoring rate barely passing two for the duration of the 56 overs.

McDonell lasted 100 balls to reach 17 and Justin Dickinson joined his skipper in reaching 14.

Patterson finished with 3/11 from his 14 overs as Harry Funnell and Sakuntha Liyanage each took two wickets.

A HSD win will go a long way to the Cobras securing the minor premiership and a home final in the first week, already top of the table and with bottom-placed St Mary’s waiting in the final round of the season.

The contest was the only Turf 2 fixture that saw play on Saturday due to the inclement weather.

The remaining matches will be played as 45-over contests next week, with St Mary’s to face Parkfield, Parkmore hosting Coomoora, and Lyndale taking-on Narre Warren.

A Lyndale win and Coomoora loss will see the two tie for points heading into the final round of the season, and with Lyndale’s currently superior percentage, the Two Blues could knock the Roos out of the top four.

Parkmore must defeat Coomoora to keep its hopes of a minor premiership alive, and Parkfield’s season is officially over, too far back to mathematically force its way into the top four.