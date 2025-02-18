Rain ruins Panthers run chase, top four hopes remain

By Marcus Uhe

A rain-affected draw has spared Dandenong from a potential heavy defeat at the hands of Richmond at Shepley Oval on Saturday afternoon in Victorian Premier Cricket.

59 overs were bowled on Saturday between rain delays before hands were shook at the conclusion of the 62nd over of Dandenong’s innings.

The Panthers reached 4/131, 196 runs shy of Richmond’s target, but the four wickets in hand saw them salvage a draw.

After losing Brett Forsyth for five to Victorian quick Mitch Perry, the home side was forced to play the waiting game and defend for their lives against an excellent Richmond bowling attack.

Only Matthew Wilson’s strike rate finished above 50 for the Panthers as Dhanusha Gamage, Shobit Singh and Sam Newell took turns occupying the crease for lengthy periods.

Singh top scored with an unbeaten 36 and became the first player in Premier Cricket this season to pass 800 runs.

He has surpassed Forsyth’s Ryder Medal-winning mark of 781 last season and forced his way into contention himself for the competition’s most prestigious award, with 807 runs at 67 in his first season at Shepley Oval.

Former Berwick bowlers Brendan Rose and Reiley Mark had mixed days for Berwick, with Mark going wicketless from eight overs and Rose taking Gamage’s wicket to finish with 1/29.

Dandenong’s top four hopes remain alive, but they’ll need an outright win over Footscray in Footscray in round 20, and other results to fall their way to secure the double-chance.

Currently sixth, it trails Camberwell in fourth place by seven points and Ringwood in fifth by one.

Ringwood has a tough assignment against Prahran in the final round while Camberwell hosts Kingston Hawthorn.

Prahran and Kingston Hawthorn are both currently outside the top eight but could force their way into the finals mix with wins in round 20.