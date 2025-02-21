Storm brews at Casey Fields

By David Nagel

Casey Fields will be pumping with excitement on Sunday when Rugby League powerhouse Melbourne Storm fine tunes its preparations for its 2025 NRL opener with a pre-season match against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Storm is expected to name a full-strength NRL squad as it lays the platform for another successful season under the guidance of coach Craig Bellamy.

Storm is expecting the ‘Purple Army’ to be out in force as it puts the final pieces in place ahead of the Round 1 clash with Parramatta Eels on Sunday 9 March at AAMI Park.

While the NRL pre-season match will be the highlight of Sunday’s action, Storm fans can also watch three curtain raisers before the 5.15pm kick-off, on what is sure to be an epic afternoon of footy.

The Storm Under-17s will play at 1pm, followed by the Under-19s at 2:30pm, with both teams taking on the Manly Sea Eagles.

At 4pm, the Storm Female Development Squad will showcase their talent in an intra-club match, before the big guys hit the field.

Storm forward Trent Loiero said it’s a great time of year, knowing the grind of pre-season training is almost done.

The 23-year-old said the Storm had worked hard after last year’s NRL grand final loss to Penrith.

“It’s been very tough but all the boys have been ripping in; I think there’s definitely been a hunger, coming back after what happened at the back end of last year,” Loiero said.

“Everyone came back ready to train and we’re looking forward to trials and round one.

“We came back a bit later, but we’ve definitely squeezed a lot of work into the shortened pre-season that we’ve had.

“We’re definitely ready footy wise, and we’re just looking forward to games.”

Loiero can’t wait to experience the vibe at Casey Fields once again, having been part of the pre-season clash in 2022.

“It’s always good going out to the regional grounds and I remember all the fans showed up, we got a massive turn out and we definitely felt their support,” he said.

“All the boys are looking forward to playing in front of our loyal fans again.

“It’s special, they come from far and wide to AAMI Park to watch us, so it’s nice to repay the favour, to do open trainings and play in games like this, like we did in 2022.

“Our supporters are very important to us and we can feel their love and support every time we play in front of them.”

Loiero said fans can expect a full-scale test against the Cowboys as the excitement builds for round one.

“It’s a good chance to test any new combinations, and I feel like you can do all the training you want, but nothing can prepare you for games and game speed and even just the contact,” he said.

“That’s what we’re most looking forward to, testing our combinations and playing the footy that we’ve been working on.”

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said the event is a great opportunity for Storm fans to watch their favourite team play before the start of the NRL season.

“The City of Casey is home to thousands of Storm members, and Council is thrilled to welcome the Storm back to Casey Fields,” Cr Koomen said.

“It promises to be a great day for the whole family, so get your tickets now.”

Tickets can be purchased via: www.melbournestorm.com.au

MELBOURNE STORM

PRE-SEASON MATCH DETAILS

Sunday, 23 February

Casey Fields, Cranbourne East

1pm Gates Open

1pm Storm Zone Open

1pm Harold Matthews U17s

2:30pm SG Ball U19’s

4pm Female Pathways

5:15pm Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys

7pm Storm Zone Close