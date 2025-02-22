New Falcons fly in for 2025

By Justin Schwarze

Endeavour Hills Football Club will enjoy some change in its game-day squad for 2025 with some names, both familiar and new, being welcomed for the upcoming campaign.

The Falcons announced the signings of Josiah Kyle, Sam McLean and Baron Grant.

After winning a senior premiership in 2023 in Division 3, the club had patchy form after moving up a grade and ultimately finished seventh in 2024, missing finals.

These recruits will look to help Endeavour Hills bounce back and contend for the postseason and beyond in 2025.

Kyle, despite only being 21 years of age, has a plethora of experience, previously playing for Hallam in 2023 and Berwick in 2024.

Earlier in his career, he was a member of the Dandenong Stingrays, and was also rookie listed with St Kilda until 2022.

A talented small forward, the club is very excited to bring him on board.

“He’s a very talented mid-sized forward,” senior coach Matt Peake said.

“He’s got a lot of X-factor; I think he’s going to make a lot of difference to our forward half.”

Kyle’s addition addressed a much needed area for improvement for the Falcons.

The club targeted forward pressure and scoring as areas they looked for while recruiting.

“One area we really identified last year was scoring, we played some good footy and held up as a defence but we just lacked the firepower at times,” Peake admitted.

“Josiah’s a real young guy and he’s already been a great addition through the preseason.”

Alongside Kyle, some recognisable faces will rejoin the club after different ventures.

After a couple of years overseas, Grant will once again pull on the Falcons guernsey.

“He’ll be a great addition back into our midfield,” Peake said.

“He’s a really skilled young player, and he can run as well.”

Another familiar face will lace up for Endeavour Hills with Sam McLean back on board after taking a year off football.

McLean has a rich history whilst donning the Falcons colours, including being a part of the club’s 2023 premiership.

“He’ll be great to have back in,” Peake noted.

“Sam’s got a strong body, he’s experienced and a really smart footballer.”

Ahead of the 2025 season, there are multiple goals for the club to kick this year.

Whilst they look to compete in Division 2, they also aim to develop talent in their line up and build a winning culture.

“We do have quite a young side still, and I still think there is a lot of improvement for the quality young guys we’ve got,” Peake said.

“I don’t think we’re going to go away from who we were from the last couple of years.

“I think just building a connection off-field with all of our teams is important and asking ourselves ‘how do we become successful on and off the field?’”