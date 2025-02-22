Thunder eye victory over rival in Memeti Cup

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong City’s club song lyrics will be put under the microscope this weekend with the return of the time-honoured Memeti Cup between Dandenong’s two National Premier League sides.

City claims that there’s “only one ‘Dandy’” when huddled up for the post game ritual but recent results in the showpiece fixture suggest a different story.

Thunder is unbeaten in its last 12 matches against its blue and white rival, having won nine of those matches and tied once.

Thunder claimed maximum points in the two meetings last summer, with a 2-1 win at Frank Holohan early in the season and a 1-0 result at home in June as one of the few sides City failed to conquer in its brilliant run to finals football.

Birkan Kirdar was the hero in the second win, but the former Melbourne Victory midfielder is no longer in Thunder colours.

Adding spice to the contest is the return of Pierce Clark to his former home of George Andrews Reserve.

Clark spent one season with Thunder in 2024 before crossing to enemy lines over summer.

Winless from its opening two contests, City will be eager to break their early season duc, while Thunder has split its first two matches of the 2025 campaign.

Kick off for the contest is scheduled for 7pm.