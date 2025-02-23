Bull brings plenty of former Bulls to Redbacks for new season

By Justin Schwarze

Hampton Park Football Club has been very busy behind the scenes bringing in a haul of signings while gearing up for 2025.

This comes after the club announced Luke Bull as their new senior player/coach in August.

Bull holds an impressive footballing resume, including playing 230 games at Noble Park over 15 years.

He also vice-captained the club from 2018 until his departure last season, and won two premierships, being in 2011 and 2022.

The list of new recruits is extensive, with names Mason Hawkins, Liam Scott, Mitch Woolgar, Myles Wareham, Makaio Haywood and Lionel Benoit all set to become Redbacks in 2025.

Hawkins comes in with size, playing in the ruck for Vermont in the Premier Division of the Eastern Football League last season.

“We’ve strengthened our tall stocks,” Bull said of Hawkins.

“He’s going to be huge for us.”

Scott joins Bull across from Noble Park, having also played in the Bulls’ premiership in 2022.

“He’s a huge asset, he was one of the better young players in the EFL,” Bull noted.

“He’s a key forward, a utility, he can really play anywhere.”

Woolgar is another former Bull that is set to call Hampton Park home in 2025, but he is no stranger to the Redbacks clubrooms.

He was a part of Hampton Park’s 2019 premiership, so the club is very happy to see him back through its doors.

“He brings a lot of experience and he’s familiar with the club,” Bull said.

“He’s a very solid full back; he’ll probably take the best forwards every week.”

Haywood looks to highlight Hampton Park’s midfield as he takes a prominent role for the Redbacks.

He comes across from Ellinbank where he helped the Eagles reach a grand final last season.

“In my opinion he’ll be one of the best players in the league,” Bull said of Haywood.

Benoit and Wareham will add significant depth to the side, with Benoit having played juniors as a Redback and senior footy at Noble Park.

Wareham’s goalkicking ability is undeniable, as he was a four time leading goalkicker for his previous club Gembrook.

While at Gembrook, Wareham’s highlight season included winning the league goalkicking and a premiership in 2022.

“We’ve got some good forwards, some good backs and some really good mids,” Bull said of his line-up.

With the season set to begin on 5 April, the Redbacks are looking to incorporate their new faces with their existing squad.

For this season, there’s one overall sight Hampton Park has its eye on.

“We really want to get to Division 1 and we want to be a part of that straight away and I think we can do that.”