Noble Park fires warning shot in tight round three of darts

Noble Park sits loud and proud at the top of the Mountain Dart League Division 1 ladder after a hard-fought 12-9 victory over second-placed V.I.P.

In other games, High 5’s are firmly lodged in fourth place after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Rebels, while Bulls Eyes also snuck through by the same score against Clayton Bowling Club.

Bad Boys were the biggest winners of round 3, scoring a commanding 16-5 victory over Redbacks to move to third place on the ladder.

Results R3: High 5’s def Rebels 11-10, Noble Park1 def V.I.P. 12-9, Bulls Eyes def Clayton Bowling Club 11-10, Bad Boys def Redbacks 1 16-5.

Ladder: Noble Park 12, V.I.P. 8, Bad Boys 8, High 5’s 8, Bulls Eyes 8, Clayton Bowling Club 4, Rebels 0, Redbacks 0.

180’s: J. Wolff (Bad Boys), G. Warner (High 5’s), J. Johnson (Bulls Eyes), Josh (Clayton Bowling Club).

Highest Peg: M. Clouter (High 5’s) 124.