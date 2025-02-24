Twin centuries put Panthers in control

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Centuries to middle-order batters Dhanusha Gamage and Shobit Singh lifted Dandenong to 5/363 against Footscray at Mervyn Hughes Oval.

Evergreen skipper Brett Forsyth set the innings up for the sixth-placed Panthers, scoring a patient 68 opening the batting, which allowed Gamage and Singh to pick off a weary attack.

Gamage’s century was his first score beyond 50 since starting the season with back-to-back half centuries, and he looked in control until he was undone by part timer Dylan Brasher on 105.

Singh, meanwhile, remained unbeaten to continue a breakthrough summer for the emerging talent.

He brought up his third century and sixth 50-plus score in the last over of the day in a knock which mixed his usual firepower with periods of grit.

Meanwhile, North Dandenong product Jawid Khan scored a quick 18 off 10 to finish the Panthers’ innings.

James Nanopoulos will lead the bowling attack next week as Dandenong looks to rise up the ladder.