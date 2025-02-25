‘Extreme’ heat on CCCA to adapt policy

By David Nagel

Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) President Ben Knowles understands the frustration and has vowed to provide an open forum for change after all CCCA cricket was abandoned on Saturday due to the association’s Extreme Heat Policy (EHP).

Saturday morning junior cricket was called off at 9.30 on Friday night, and senior cricket at 6.30am on game day after the Country Fire Authority (CFA) placed an ‘Extreme’ Fire Danger Rating on the Central District of Victoria; of which the entire CCCA competition sits in.

The ‘Extreme’ rating triggered a clause (24.2) in the CCCA EHP that all cricket be cancelled; overriding the still existing trigger of a forecast of 38 degrees at 11am on game day.

The temperature in Melbourne on Saturday officially reached 34.8 degrees.

Knowles provided background as to why clubs were asked to vote on the adapted policy which was adopted in August 2024.

“The Fire Danger Rating was previously in the Extreme Heat Policy, which is clearly written in our Policies and Procedures, but previously it was a junior rule only,” Knowles explained.

“We had a scenario last year where juniors were called off in the morning, because the Fire Danger Rating was extreme, but then those same juniors were allowed to play senior cricket in 38 degrees in the afternoon.

“It made absolutely no sense that cricket was called off in the cooler part of the day (juniors), but they’re allowed to play seniors which is harder cricket in the hottest part of the day.

“The junior and senior committees both agreed that it didn’t make sense.

“It was rewritten at the end of last year and that rewrite was added to the Extreme Heat Policy.

“It was sent out to the clubs, 21 days prior to the Rules and Affiliation meeting; all the clubs voted on it, and that’s where we stand today.

“On Saturday the Fire Danger Rating was extreme, the policy was implemented as it should be, and people are up in arms as to why we’re not playing cricket.

“The clubs voted it in and I’m just following the rules.”

Knowles has won praise for his no-fuss, black and white approach to the rules since taking over from Rob Hansen at the end of last season.

But, while a stickler for the rule book, Knowles, when pushed, acknowledged that change is needed to the EHP.

“I’d say yes; because when you dig deeper the Extreme Fire Danger Rating varies from 51 to 99,” Knowles said.

“On the weekend I saw it at 67 and 71; which is getting up there, and the CFA told me it was purely because of the wind.

“Is the rule good at what it does; yes, but does it need a bit of tinkering…absolutely.

“We may need to look at the specific ‘number’ instead of the generalised rating, and we can do that because we will learn from our mistakes.

“My job is to implement the rules once they are approved, but yes…I do think it needs some work.”

Following up from the weekend, Knowles has contacted both the City of Casey and Cardinia Shire to see if both local governments have a heat policy in place; at venues that the CCCA utilises.

City of Casey does not currently have anything in place, while Cardinia Shire communicates with community groups and clubs when Total Fire Bans are in place.

Two prominent cricket associations didn’t play on the weekend with Ringwood and District Cricket Association joining the CCCA on the sidelines.

Neighbouring leagues such as Dandenong District (DDCA), Mornington Peninsula (MPCA) and Warragul and District (WDCA) all played on Saturday, while Ferntree Gully (FGDCA) played on with its heat policy having a “Catastrophic” rating cut-off point of 100-plus.

Knowles understands the frustrations that cricketers felt on the weekend.

“Absolutely I understand the frustration; there are a lot of people out there that pay good money to play cricket, and I totally understand where their frustration is coming from,” he said.

“But I have a set of black and white rules; and this one is pretty easy to read.

“I had guys from my own club (Clyde) ringing me and asking me why we weren’t playing; I get it, I do.

“People work hard, Monday to Friday, and Saturday is their time to play cricket and have a few beers with their mates and that didn’t happen on the weekend.

“Does it need work; yes, I would have to agree with every single player that feels grumpy.

“It was a no-win situation on the weekend; but sometimes it’s unavoidable.”

Concern is growing within the CCCA cricket community that ‘Extreme’ ratings from the CFA could become more commonplace in the future; as liability becomes more prominent.