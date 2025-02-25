Hawks dismiss Bloods test

By David Nagel

Springvale South (100) has suffered a major setback in its quest to win the DDCA Turf 1 premiership after a demoralising display with the bat against Hallam Kalora Park (6/249) on Saturday.

The Bloods were well-positioned with just two rounds remaining in the season; sitting second with games against the third-placed Hawks and ladder-leaders Buckley Ridges to come.

Win both and the Bloods would finish in top spot on the ladder and gain some serious momentum ahead of this year’s finals series.

But that hope is now forlorn – and destiny now out of their own hands – after the Hawks proved far too powerful in their one-day contest on the weekend.

There was no sign of the carnage to come as the Hawks batted beautifully before tea after skipper Jordy Hammond had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Turf 1’s leading runscorer Damith Perera (63) was once again productive for the Hawks, while Mahela Udawatte (41), Ben Hillard (31 not out), Austin Fardell (30) and opener Leigh Booth (24) all contributed nicely to a healthy score.

Josh Dowling (2/47) was the only multiple wicket-taker for the Bloods; who were in early disarray after the tea break.

Needing a rate of 5.56 to win, the Bloods’ first gamble backfired when Jordy Wyatt (0) was sent back to the sheds from just the fourth ball of the innings.

Wyatt clipped William Whyte (1/20) into the safe hands of Ben Hillard at deep backward square leg…and the Hawks were on their way.

The score was soon 2/14 after Jordy McKenzie (9) edged Hammond (3/15) to the waiting right glove of Perera; before Bloods’ skipper Cam Forsyth (1) came and went in a hurry.

Forsyth took a leaping ball from Whyte on his right hand and was forced to retire hurt at the end of the seventh over.

The Bloods were effectively 4/20 when Blade Baxter (0) mistimed a drive to mid-on, and a perceived 5/28 when Ranel Seneviratne (6) was trapped in front by Hammond to give the Hawks’ skipper his third wicket for the innings.

Opener Nick Boland (30) provided resistance as he watched the carnage unfold from the other end; and Paul Hill (21) and Andrew Staude (19) battle bravely, but it was all done and dusted as Jagveer Hayer (2/22) and Lauchlan Gregson (2/24) mopped up the tail of the innings.

The Bloods could now slip to as low as fourth after fellow finals contender Berwick (193) survived a second thrilling contest of the season against Beaconsfield (164).

The Bears defeated the Tigers in the last over back in round six; and this time required a lusty blow from skipper Jarrod Goodes (31 not out) to get the job done.

Resuming at 1/10, the Bears were cruising at 1/73 before Lachlan Brown (48) cut a short-wide delivery from leg-spinner Charlie Johnson (2/34) into the safe mits of Jake Cutting.

Nick Shirt (30) then did likewise to mid-off, before things got interesting when Jake Hancock (4) edged through to the keeper.

The Bears’ big guns failed to fire through the middle order, and when Brodie Herkess (10) was bowled around his legs by Daniel Maskiell (3/23) the home side was 7/129 at the tea break.

That soon became 8/140 before Jordy Cleland (17) and Goodes steadied the ship with a 21-run partnership.

When Cleland exited centre stage the Bears were 9/161 and still requiring four runs for victory.

Goodes wasted little time in banking the points; depositing Ashan Madhushanka (2/50) over the fence to deliver the Bears a one-wicket victory.

Goodes and Elliot Mathews (14) batted on, putting on 32 for the final wicket before stumps were pulled for the day.

Berwick heads to Narre South this week while Beaconsfield makes the trip to Dandenong West in one of the key battles as teams look to avoid relegation.

There were no complaints about the pitch at Strathaird Reserve after a sparkling century from Narre South (8/232) opener Kyle Hardy (117) led the Lions to a crucial victory over Dandenong West (8/187).

Narre South was penalised six points last week for not preparing its pitch to standard; but nailed its preparation this time around.

A total of 419 runs were scored, with Hardy cracking five fours and a remarkable 10 sixes over the boundary rope.

Hardy and number-three Vikai Kelley (45) shared a 149-run stand for the second wicket, with further contributions from Adam Snelling (30) and Riley McDonald (15) pushing the Lions to a winning score.

Dandenong West skipper Riley Siwes (5/21) provided a late-innings highlight for the Bulls, claiming the wickets of McDonald, Zac Wilson (0) and Morteza Ali (0) to chalk up his hat-trick.

The Lions were 3/227 at one stage but lost 5/5 in the last 15 balls of their innings.

The Bulls were always behind the asking rate in reply, with Shaun Weir (45), Siwes (37), Don Pulukkuttiarachchi (27) and Bailey Howarth (26) all making some handy runs.

Ali (2/27) and Joel Zietsman (2/38) claimed multiple wickets for the Lions in their 45-run victory.

And Buckley Ridges (3/178) remains the top-dog in Turf 1 after a rock-solid victory over North Dandenong (173) at Lois Twohig Reserve.

Westley Nicholas (5/46), Dale Tormey (3/32) and Sanka Dinesh (2/11) set things up for the Bucks, who had little concerns despite no wickets to their two leading bowlers this season; Ishan Jayarathna and Hussain Ali.

The Bucks were then in cruise-control in reply, with Jake Cronin (100 not out) making his first fifty for the season before powering his way to triple figures.

Cronin, Ben Wright (32) and Dale Tormey (22 not out) made sure there were no nasty surprises in the run-chase; the Bucks averaging more than seven runs per over.

The Bucks are now guaranteed a top-two finish and a double-chance come finals.

North Dandenong faces the daunting prospect of a trip to Hallam Kalora Park this week, with victory over the second-placed Hawks the only way it can maintain its place in Turf 1 next season.

Results R13: Berwick 193 def Beaconsfield 164, Hallam Kalora Park 6/249 def Springvale South 100, Narre South 8/232 def Dandenong West 8/187, North Dandenong 173 def by Buckley Ridges 3/178.

Ladder: Buckley Ridges 60, Hallam Kalora Park 58, Springvale South 52, Berwick 48/Beaconsfield 24, Narre South 24, Dandenong West 24, North Dandenong 24.

Fixture R14 (One Day): Dandenong West (7) v Beaconsfield (5), Hallam Kalora Park (2) v North Dandenong (8), Narre South (6) v Berwick (4), Springvale South (3) v Buckley Ridges (1).