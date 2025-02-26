HSD, Parkmore make statements

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Heinz Southern Districts and Parkmore have cemented home semi finals and will enter finals full of confidence following dominant wins in the penultimate round of the season.

The two leading DDCA Turf 2 sides defeated Cranbourne and Coomoora respectively, both of whom are jostling with Lyndale in the last weekend of the season for the two remaining finals spots.

At Reedy Reserve, star-anchor Mackenzie Gardiner scored his second consecutive half century, and fourth of the season, to guide HSD past Cranbourne’s paltry 98.

Gardiner partnered with Jason Ward, who blitzed a quick 58 to put an exclamation mark on the victory.

At Frederick Wachter Reserve, Parkmore set a commanding 3/263 in a match reduced to a one-day fixture.

Second-year Pirate Kyle Gwynne batted with intent and scored his first century for the club, clattering seven sixes in a knock of 108 off 125 balls.

Opening partner Satheesh Fernandu made a quickfire half-century as the pair combined for 84 before the Roos broke through, while number three Johann Brohier also made a brisk half-century.

Coomoora lost frequent wickets in the run chase, finishing on 7/149.

Elsewhere, Parkfield got just its fourth win of the season, chasing down St Mary’s 4/190 and consigning the Saints to certain relegation.

Bandits number-four Chris Pond made the most of just his second First XI game of the season, with his unbeaten 84 the high point of the day after spinner Nicholas Jeffrey helped contain St Mary’s.

At Lyndale, the hosts bowled Narre Warren out for 139 which was chased down five wickets down with more than seven overs to spare.

Forced to navigate the loss of four quick wickets, Ciaron Connolly, Himesh Galhenage Don and Rajika Fernando steadied and continued to score at a brisk rate.

State of play

HSD: Plays St Mary’s with a win to guarantee top spot; an unlikely loss could see the Cobras fall to second.

Parkmore: Plays Lyndale, with a win to propel them to first if HSD loses. If HSD win, they will remain second.

Cranbourne: Plays Parkfield and need a win to lock in a top-four spot. A loss would see the Eagles fall to fourth if one of Lyndale or Coomoora win, and fifth if both win.

Lyndale: Is equal on points and slightly ahead on percentage of fifth-placed Coomoora. A win over Parkmore would likely lift it to third if Cranbourne loses, and just about lock in a finals spot regardless of the Eagles’ result – but there is a caveat. If Coomoora wins its match by a significantly greater margin than Lyndale, and Cranbourne win, the Dales could fall out of the top four even with a win. If Lyndale loses, it will be sweating on the Roos to also lose.

Coomoora: The Roos most straight forward route to finals is beating Narre Warren and hoping one of Lyndale or Cranbourne falter – but as referenced above, even if all three win, Coomoora remains in the hunt if it wins big. If both sides above it lose, a win would propel the Roos to third. A loss shuts the door on any finals hopes.

Parkfield: Last year’s grand finalists will be playing for pride against Cranbourne and cannot move from sixth position.

Narre Warren: Will be looking to add a fourth win against Coomoora, but won’t move from seventh.

St Mary’s: Has the difficult assignment of facing premiership favourite HSD to finish a season which has consigned it to relegation, regardless of Saturday’s result.

Results: HSD 6/170 v Cranbourne 98, Parkmore 3/263 v Coomoora 7/149, St Mary’s 4/190 v Parkfield 5/191, Lyndale 5/140 v Narre Warren 139

Ladder: HSD 60, Parkmore 60, Cranbourne 46, Lyndale 42, Coomoora 42, Parkfield 34, Narre Warren 24, St Mary’s 12

Fixture: HSD v St Mary’s, Coomoora v Narre Warren, Parkmore v Lyndale, Cranbourne v Parkfield