Lynbrook outright win sets up tantalising final round

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Lynbrook and Berwick Springs are duelling for the remaining finals spot with one game remaining in Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association.

The Lakers leapt ahead of Berwick Springs with an outright win over the struggling Doveton on Saturday, while Berwick Springs smashed Hampton Park by 161 runs.

It came as Silverton locked in its finals ticket with a one-wicket thriller against Narre North and Keysborough was far too good for Fountain Gate in the battle for top spot.

At Robinson Reserve, much loved Laker Jesse Walia backed up eight first innings wickets on day one with two on day two to end with match figures of 10/40 off 22 overs against the Doves.

Fast bowler Jatinder Singh also picked up five wickets in the second innings as Lynbrook bowled the Doves out for 49 and 90 to pick up maximum points.

At Berwick Springs, the Titans comfortably defended 7/297, with Shalika Karunanayake and Ethan Marinic combining for seven wickets.

The Bakers’ victory at Narre North was undoubtedly the match of the round.

Danial Kamil and Kamran Malik helped Narre North set 9/189, before Silverton scored efficiently early in its innings despite a consistent flow of wickets.

A 66-run fifth-wicket partnership between captain Rob North, whose 43 was his highest score since prior to the Christmas break, and Harsha Dampahalage steadied the innings for the Bakers.

Kiruba Sathiyaseelan’s wicket of North, though, brought his side back into the game as Silverton lost 5/57 to leave themselves with one wicket in hand, eight runs short of the target.

Harkanwal Singh (18 off 26) and Dylan Hayes (two off 10) however carefully got their team over the line to lock in third spot on the table and an away semi-final against Fountain Gate.

At Rowley Allan Reserve, Chanaka ‘Ted’ Kahandawala smashed 80 off 42 for Keysborough against his old side, while Shanaka Perumpuli also feasted on Fountain Gate with 94 off 100.

The Knights scored 8/214 after Dante Happawana’s six-wicket haul helped dismantle the Gators for just 112.

All eyes in round 14 will be on Fountain Gate’s clash with Lynbrook and Narre’s bout with Berwick Springs.

A Lynbrook victory would force the Titans to win large to overtake them on percentage and sneak into finals, while a Lakers loss would mean any margin of victory would be enough for last year’s grand finalists to qualify for finals.

Round 13 results: Doveton 49 and 90 defeated by Lynbrook 4/60d and 4/83, Berwick Springs 7/297 d Hampton Park 136, Keysborough 8/214 d Fountain Gate 112, Narre North 9/189 d Silverton 9/191

Ladder: Keysborough 64, Fountain Gate 58, Silverton 56, Lynbrook 46, Berwick Springs 46, Hampton Park 40, Narre North 18, Doveton 6

Fixture: Fountain Gate v Lynbrook, Keysborough v Doveton, Silverton v Hampton Park, Narre North v Berwick Springs