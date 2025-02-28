It’s tipping point on the turf

By David Nagel

There will be more twists and turns than the ‘orange’ roller-coaster ride at Gumbuya World when the final round of the DDCA takes place in a one-day format on Saturday.

TURF 1

The top four is decided; with Springvale South looking to leap into the top two at the expense of Hallam Kalora Park and earn a coveted double chance come finals.

Buckley Ridges has already earned that right; while Berwick has booked its place in the 3 v 4 elimination final against the Bloods or Hawks.

But outside the cut-off line is where it really gets interesting; with four teams all equal on 24 points as the battle to avoid relegation comes down to the final overs of the summer.

The situation for all four teams is ‘win and you stay in’.

The winner of Dandenong West v Beaconsfield will remain in the top flight next season, while the loser will have its fate taken out of its own hands.

North Dandenong, currently last, is most likely to be relegated with a trip to a hungry Hallam Kalora Park its final round destination.

But if the Maroons can pull off the biggest surprise of the summer; then Narre South could be packing its bags for next season.

The talented Lions; who have wins over Buckley Ridges and Springvale South in 2024/25, host Berwick on the weekend as they look to claim another huge scalp.

TIPS R14: Dandenong West v BEACONSFIELD, HALLAM KALORA PARK v North Dandenong, Narre South v BERWICK, Springvale South v BUCKLEY RIDGES.

PREDICTED FINISHING ORDER

Buckley Ridges, Hallam Kalora Park, Berwick, Springvale South/Beaconsfield, Narre South, Dandenong West, North Dandenong (Relegated).

TURF 2

HSD and Parkmore will finish top-two; leaving Cranbourne, Lyndale and Coomoora with the prospect of trying to squeeze three teams into the remaining two finals positions.

Third-placed Cranbourne currently sits on 46 points, four clear of Lyndale and Coomoora; with victory this week earning six points for each winner.

Fourth-placed Lyndale would appear to be the team most under pressure, hitting the road to take on a strong Parkmore unit in round 14, while fifth-placed Coomoora takes on seventh-placed Narre Warren in another crucial clash.

Cranbourne hosts sixth-placed Parkfield, with victory guaranteeing the Eagles a place in this year’s finals series.

The slide from Turf 1 to Turf 2 has not proved fruitful for St Mary’s, who will once again be relegated down a division.

TIPS R14: COOMOORA v Narre Warren, PARKMORE v Lyndale, HSD v St Mary’s, CRANBOURNE v Parkfield.

PREDICTED FINISHING ORDER

HSD, Parkmore, Cranbourne, Coomoora/Lyndale, Parkfield, Narre Warren, St Mary’s.

TURF 3

Keysborough and Silverton should remain in positions one and two on the ladder with very winnable games against Doveton and Hampton Park respectively in round 14.

But a slip up from one of the top two could open the door for Fountain Gate to slide in, with the third-placed Gators hosting fourth-placed Lynbrook in the most important game of the round.

If Fountain Gate wins, Lynbrook becomes very vulnerable, with fifth-placed Berwick Springs equal on points at the moment and waiting to pounce on a visit to seventh-placed Narre North.

The Titans need to remain focused on their own task at hand, with Narre North a dangerous opponent with nothing to lose or play for.

TIPS R14: Narre North v Berwick Springs, Fountain Gate v Lynbrook, KEYSBOROUGH v Doveton, SILVERTON v Hampton Park.

PREDICTED FINISHING ORDER

Keysborough, Silverton, Fountain Gate, Berwick Springs/Lynbrook, Hampton Park, Narre North, Doveton.