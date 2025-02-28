Perfect start for Panthers

NARRE WARREN BOWLS

Narre Warren Bowls Club made a perfect start to the 2024/25 Metropolitan Pennant finals series with three teams making it four wins from four games across a wild weekend of bowls.

The great results have seen two teams qualify for grand finals and another to play in a preliminary final this week to make it a rock-solid three from three.

After finishing top of the ladder, Narre Warren’s second side – Division 3 -took on second-placed Dandenong Club at home under the Panther Dome knowing the winner would go straight into the grand final.

The extra motivating factor was that the winner would secure promotion to Division 2 next season.

In what was a close game all day, in very hot and humid conditions, Narre Warren came out on top with an 80-69 win.

Best rink was Terry Epshtein; Jim Kempf; Sam Bailey and Keith Fox with +17.

Narre Warren’s Division 4 side played in an elimination final on Saturday; away for the second week in a row against Mentone Edge who defeated the Panthers by 29 shots the week before.

In the heat, the Panthers reversed the result and had a very good 76-64 victory.

Best rink was Michael Toole; Lindsay Gibson; Bryan Biasci and Greg Davies with +11.

This win gave the Panthers the opportunity to play again on Sunday in a preliminary final, away against Clayton who had finished the season in second spot.

In a day that had wind, sunshine and rain to make it a fun day to bowl in, the players put in a very good overall game and again came away with an exciting 83-63 win.

This booked a place in this Saturday’s grand final and guaranteed promotion to Division 3 for next season.

Best rink was Ash Suhr; Luke Suhr; Alan Meyer and Adrian Johnson with +22.

Narre Warren side 6, playing in Division 7, finished the season in fourth position and went to Mulgrave Country Club to play in the elimination final.

Due to the forecasted heat they started the game early and this helped as Narre Warren got off to a great start and were never headed in a big 94-61 win.

Best rink was Len O’Brien; Joe Selfridge; Warren Hobson and Kevin Friend with +19.

Side 6 will travel to close rivals Berwick this week for a preliminary final showdown with a spot in the grand final at stake.

-Craig Moore-