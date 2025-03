Noble Park still the team to beat

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

Noble Park has maintained its lead at the top of the Mountain Dart league ladder after a thumping 19-2 victory in round four.

Bad Boys, High 5’s and V.I.P. round out the top four in Division One, while the Redbacks are still searching for their first win for the season.

DIVISION 1

Results: High 5’s def Bulls Eyes 19-2, Noble Park def Clayton Bowls Club 13-8, Rebels def Redbacks 14-7, Bad Boys def V.I.P. 11-10.

Ladder: Noble Park 16, Bad Boys, High 5’s 12, V.I.P., Bulls Eyes 8, Rebels, Clayton Bowls Club 4, Redbacks 0.

Highest Score: B. Richardson (Noble Park) 177, S. Beasy (Noble Park) 171.

Highest Finish: S. Price (Redbacks) 127, M. Cloutter (High 5’s) 124.

Most Single Wins: T. Peepa (V.I.P.), J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 11, C. Maangi 10.

Most Tons: J. Brown (Noble Park) 26, J. Wolff (Bad Boys), G. Warner (High 5’s) 25.

180s: J. Johnson 4, S. Ballinger 3, J. Wolff, T. Jackson, B. Richardson 2.

DIVISION 2

Results: Black Bulls def Stingrays 12-9, Clayton def Bandits 13-8, Spectrum def Outcasts 11-10, Night Trawlers (Bye).

Ladder: Outcasts 12, Bandits, Clayton B/C, Black Bulls, The Night Trawlers 8, Spectrum 4, Stingrays 0.

Highest Finish: Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton B/C) 107, Kiwi (Black Bulls) 102.

Most Single Wins: Ash (Bandits) 9, Rod (Clayton B/C) 8.

Most Tons: Paul (The Night Trawlers) 15, Shane (Black Bulls) 15.

180s: Shane (Black Bulls), Jack (Clayton B/C), Brett (Stingrays), Tony (Stingrays), Rod (Clayton B/C), Jay (Spectrum).

DIVISION 3

Ladder: Redbacks 16, Maddarras, Vales 3, Clayton Bowls Club 8, The Goodies, Stingers 4.

Highest Score: Dave Davies 144.

Highest Finish: Michael s (The Goodies) 100, Dave Davies (Stingers) 86.

Most Single Wins: Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 11, Michael Bignel (Maddarras) 9.

Most Tons: Steve (Maddarras) 18, Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 14, Michael Bignel (Maddarras) 11.

180s: Terry (Maddarras) and Neil Phillips (Redbacks).