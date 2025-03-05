Ishan a cut above the rest

By David Nagel

Buckley Ridges star Ishan Jayarathna has capped off a season of individual brilliance by claiming a runaway victory in the prestigious Wookey Medal presented to the best player in DDCA Turf 1.

The all-rounder – who claimed a season-high 34 wickets and made 277 runs – polled 41 votes to win by 13 from Hallam Kalora Park keeper-bat Damith Perera.

Narre South all-rounder Jeevan Mendis finished third on 26 votes, while Berwick top-order bats Jake Hancock and Michael Wallace were equal-fourth on 20 votes.

Jayarathna’s all-round abilities have been integral to the Bucks’ recent successful period but this season he took his game to a new level, influencing games more than ever.

While his batting did not reach the height of previous summers until his last two innings of 107 not out and 53 not out, his new-ball exploits have consistently given his side the upper hand early in their opponent’s innings.

In five contests he took a wicket in the opening over of the innings and with four hauls of five wickets – three times taking six – he was clearly the most devastating bowler of the summer.

It was in the first half of the season where his destructive ability with the ball was maximised, no better against North Dandenong, when his 6/30 kept the Maroons to just 81 in the first innings.

By season’s end he finished with an average of 12.97, an exceptional result for an opening bowler that bowls half of his overs at the tiny confides of Park Oval.

Jayarathna gained maximum votes from both umpires in four matches; round five against Berwick (6/33), round six against North Dandenong (6/30), round eight against Dandenong West (6/17) and round 12 against Berwick (107 and 3/54), with round two (2/32 and 36) and round 10 (5/61 against Beaconsfield) also adding to his tally.

Jayarathna becomes the fifth Buckley Ridges player to win the coveted Wookey Medal since its inception.

Ian Campbell was the first, in 1988-89; Dean Maynard was next in 1995-96; Shane d’Rozario in 2006-07; and captain-coach William Butler in 2008-09.

Perera was a worthy runner-up, making a season-high 623 runs for the Hawks, including scores of 122, 100 not out, 86, 85, 63 and 57.

Mendis made 371 runs and took 24 wickets to sit comfortably in third place.

2024/25 WOOKEY MEDAL – TOP 10

Ishan Jayarathna Buckley Ridges 41

Damith Perera Hallam Kalora Park 28

Jeevan Mendis Narre South 26

Jake Hancock Berwick 20

Michael Wallace Berwick 20

Jordan Wyatt Springvale South 19

Ben Wright Buckley Ridges 18

Nuwan Kulasekara Dandenong West 16

Ashan Walgamage Beaconsfield 14

Jordan Hammond Hallam Kalora Park 14