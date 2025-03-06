Wright and Harkanwal Singh the same tune

By David Nagel

The DDCA Turf 3 McDonald Medal has been dominated by bowlers in 2024/25 with Keysborough’s James Wright and Silverton’s Harkanwal Singh being joint winners on 27 votes.

The pair finished one-vote clear of two other stars with the ball, with Lynbrook’s Jatinder Singh and Fountain Gate’s Surya Pratap just vote back in equal-third place.

Harkanwal Singh has been an excellent addition to the Silverton program after stepping away from Turf 1 side Berwick, spearheading the attack and showing his class at Turf 3 level.

He made an instant impact for the Bakers with 3/36 in an important win over Berwick Springs that set his side on their way to premiership contention.

He was one of the competition’s wicket takers for much of the season and did not have a wicketless innings until round 11, with three hauls of four wickets and five hauls of three to go with his five wickets against Keysborough.

He finished with 41 wickets for the season, just one clear of Wright and Pratap.

Keysborough’s workhorse opening bowler Wright took the competition by storm in the middle of the summer.

Between rounds seven and 10, he took 25 wickets with two hauls of six wickets and two hauls of five.

He finished the season with a flurry, claiming 6/40 in Keysborough’s thumping round-14 victory over Doveton to join Singh at the top of the leaderboard.

Fountain Gate’s Karan Singh, Keysborough’s Chanaka Kahandawala and Silverton’s Rob North were also close up in the medal count with just seven votes splitting the top seven players of the year.

MCDONALD MEDAL

James Wright Keysborough 27

Harkanwal Singh Silverton 27

Jatinder Singh Lynbrook 26

Surya Pratap Fountain Gate 26

Karan Singh Fountain Gate 24

Chanaka Kahandawala Keysborough 23

Robert North Silverton 20

Christo Otto Keysborough 19

Travis Lacey Hampton Park 19

Yashwant Singh Lynbrook 17