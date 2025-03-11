Dandenong progress, knock Casey out

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong is set to face powerhouse Richmond in the second round of the Vic Premier Cricket finals after edging Casey-South Melbourne by four wickets over the weekend.

Young star Shobit Singh and veteran all-rounder James Nanopoulos led the way as the Swans were bowled out for 250, which the Panthers chased in 86 overs.

Dandenong took the upper hand early, with Nanopoulos getting both openers, including state-contracted Ash Chandrasinghe, in his opening spell to consign the visitors to 2/22 at Shepley Oval.

But Yash Pednekar, alongside a stream of middle-order cameos, allowed Casey back into the game.

After three centuries in the home and away season, including his most recent outing, Pednekar proved he has the mettle for big games with a hard-working 101 off 188.

But the Swans were left to rue that none of the other five batters who passed 10 were able to make a big score and blast a formidable Dandenong batting lineup out of the game.

Dandenong’s innings started disconcertingly, with Swans’ opening bowlers Nathan Lambden and Harry Hoekstra combining for three early wickets.

Arriving at the crease at 3/33, which became 4/57, and then 6/146, Singh showed no signs of nerves and went through the gears as necessary.

He did well to see off the always threatening lefty Jackson Fry, took his time early and picked his moments to transfer the pressure back onto the opposition.

Singh was in a rhythm by the time Nanopoulos arrived at the crease, but with Dandenong still 105 runs from victory with four wickets in hand, it was anybody’s game.

But an efficient 45 from Nanopoulos cooly guided the Panthers to victory and shielded the lower-order from some nervy moments, ending the season of last year’s runner’s up.

The Panthers faced Richmond in round 19, with Matthew Montgomery and local boy Jonathan D’Roazario starring in a score of 126, with Dandenong reaching 4/131 in a rain-affected draw.

In other games this week, St Kilda and Carlton have progressed to preliminary finals after strong wins over Camberwell Magpies and Richmond respectively, while Melbourne joins Casey South Melbourne on the eliminated list after an 83-run loss to Ringwood.

FINALS FIXTURE – WEEK 2

Camberwell Magpies v Ringwood

Richmond v Dandenong