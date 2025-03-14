Perkins shares a Little joy

By Justin Schwarze

Cardinia bowlers Ryan Little and Ray Perkins have etched their names in the club’s history books after being announced joint winners of the club best-and-fairest award; The Webster Medal.

In a season like no other, Little from A Grade and Perkins from E Grade were the only two bowlers from the entire Casey Cardinia Cricket Association to take 40 or more wickets in 2024/25.

Little has been instrumental to his side being currently on top of the A Grade table.

He’s taken an absurd 45 wickets this season, at an average of 9.2.

The spinner has notched four-wicket hauls or better on five occasions this season, headlining a truly special Bulls bowling lineup.

Cardinia’s A Grade side has four bowlers with 21 or more wickets, a remarkably dominant attack.

“It’s been a good year; a lot of work has gone into the year with everyone working hard,” Little said.

“I think it just comes down to our bowling unit; our four main bowlers have all taken over 20 wickets.

“I think we have a really strong bowling lineup that maybe I’m just the lucky one to get so many wickets.

“Not even just this year but over the years we’ve all played a fair bit of cricket together and no matter how many runs we’ve made, we always feel we’re a chance no matter what.”

As for Perkins, he’s enjoyed an elite season as well.

He claimed 40 poles with an outstanding average of 7.8.

His season best figures of 7/22 came in round 4 against Melbourne Sixers.

“It’s just a personal goal; this is probably my best season I’ve ever had in my career,” Perkins reflected on winning the medal.

“Ryan and I were joint winners in that so that shows you how we all went all season.

“It wasn’t just me alone, it was bowling partnerships that get you the wickets, I was just the lucky one that got the numbers.

“We just attack all the time and I think most of my wickets were bowled, so I just attack the stumps, all day, every day.”

The E Grade Bulls are also top of the ladder, with their only loss of the season coming in round 14.

Perkins has also averaged nearly 46 with the bat, putting his versatility and skill on full display.

“It’s probably the best team I’ve ever played in to be honest, with the mixture of people and the all-rounders from the top to the bottom,” he said.

“Our mindset’s always been pretty aggressive and positive every game.

“If you’re having a bad day, you just know someone else can step up and help you out or get you through.

“At any time or any stage the ball could get thrown around and you’ve got that support with you.”

The Cardinia Cricket Club has enjoyed a very successful home-and-away season across the board.

The Bulls finished top of the ladder in Premier, A Grade and E Grade, with all three sides looking to bring flags to Cardinia Recreation Reserve.

Both Little and Perkins spoke very fondly of the culture the club has built.

“It doesn’t matter what team you’re playing in, everyone’s mates and we all bounce off each other,” Perkins said.

“You’re happy to go down there and regardless of how you’re feeling you go down there and you’re with your mates and it’s a family culture.

“You can talk to anyone about anything whenever you need, that’s what everyone’s about down there.”

While both bowlers play in different teams in different grades, the two had a massive appreciation for the seasons they have had.

It ended with the pair sharing the club medal, a fitting ending to a fantastic regular season.

“Ray’s had a ripper season,” Little reflected.

“We both shared the medal which was pretty cool.

“The depth across the club is very strong, we’ve got three out of four teams finish top of the ladder and we’re looking to bring home three flags.”

Ironically, both A Grade and E Grade will play their semi-finals next door to each other at Heatherbrae Reserve this weekend.

Little and the A Grade Bulls look to reach the grand final with their matchup against Pakenham, while Perkins and E Grade start their quest for the premiership in a matchup with Clyde.

“To have three teams playing finals is a great achievement for a small country club,” Little said.

“It’s been an enjoyable season so far, I just look forward to this week against Pakenham and see how I can go this week.”