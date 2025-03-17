City held goalless in draw as Thunder continues to strike

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong City were unable to get their names on the scoresheet in a 0-0 draw against Altona Magic at Paisley Park on Saturday.

The first scoring opportunity came from Magic in the 17th minute, with a very nice ball being played in behind to Gildas Gomwikezwa who beat the defence.

He faked a shot, cut back onto his left boot and fired from inside the box but was kept out by a block from keeper Pierce Clark.

City defended well, pressing high but also utilising an offside trap to ensure Magic didn’t find the back of the net.

Right on the eve of halftime, a long ball from Clark put City into an attacking opportunity.

The ball was deflected right onto the feet of Jamie Latham, who took no time shooting from distance.

Magic keeper Christian Rossi was up to the task, catching Latham’s attempt while diving to his left.

Latham’s shot was City’s only shot on target in the first half.

After the break, a huge chance went begging after a Kenjok Athiu couldn’t convert on a beautiful cross as he skied the volley.

Scores stayed level after Rossi’s diving effort to deny Valli Cesnik’s shot from distance.

Athiu once again came up empty in another goal scoring opportunity when he failed to get proper power onto his header and it was comfortably dealt with by Rossi.

Magic came very close to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute, as Gomwikezwa couldn’t quite reach a low pass played into him.

Had he connected, it would have been an easy tap-in, but both sides remained goalless with 25 minutes to play.

In the 71st minute, Jackson Lino charged down the field for the visitors and backed himself, as he floated the shot towards goal.

Unfortunately, the ball skipped just high of the target, resulting in a goal kick.

Two minutes later, City looked likely to score with Timothy Atherinos streaking towards goal in stride in the box.

His shot was powerful, but Rossi was able to keep it out with a wonderful two hand save.

The full time whistle was blown, ending a goalless affair and both teams sharing the points.

City looked much better offensively in the second half, having 11 shots with five on target in the second period.

City are now seventh in the table and host Heidelberg United in round 7.

Back in Dandenong, Thunder continued to roll as a second-half Yuki Ushida goal cemented a 1-0 win against South Melbourne.

This was Thunder’s first win against South Melbourne in four years.

Thunder’s impressive start to the campaign continues as they sit second as they will welcome Avondale to George Andrews Reserve in round 7.