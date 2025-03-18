Rangers Boys off to scorching start with offensive barrage

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong Rangers Youth League Men started their Championship Division season with a bang, demolishing Waverley on the road, 114-78.

Dandenong enjoyed an offensive masterclass, scoring a remarkable 72 points in the first half, with 40 coming in the second frame.

Skipper and star guard Noah Suarjaya was excellent, scoring 21 points while securing six rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Nate Marsters was superb off the bench, posting 23 points on 8/11 shooting, including connecting on seven of his nine shots from deep.

The Rangers were especially dominant with Marsters on the floor, as he finished with a game high plus-37.

Jacob Bell retaliated with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Ari Moulieris added 15 points for the Falcons in defeat.

Dandenong forced 23 Waverley turnovers and knocked down 17 of its 31 three-point attempts, further widening the margin.

The visitors shot from the free throw line 36 times and converted nearly 49 percent of their shots for the game.

Austin Foxwell contributed 14 points and seven assists with zero turnovers, perfectly dictating the efficient Rangers attack.

Dandenong finished with 21 assists as a team, highlighting the elite ball movement and team play shown on the night.

Nate Vaughan, Fraser Daff, Kobe McMechan and Mojwok Mojwok also all managed double figure scoring numbers in a complete offensive barrage.

The Rangers will ride the momentum into a round 2 double-header, where they travel to face Melbourne and then have their season home opener against Geelong.