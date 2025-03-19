Nail-biter for Noble Park

By David Nagel

It was another huge night in the Mountain Dart League on Friday with Noble Park maintaining its position at the top of the Division 1 ladder with a nail-biting 11-10 victory over Bad Boys.

Outcasts lead the way in Division 2, while Redbacks are dominating the competition in Division 3.

A whopping 30 180s have been thrown in Division 1 after just five rounds this season.

Here’s how round five played out.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: Noble Park def bad Boys 11-10, Rebels def V.I.P. 11-10, Bulls Eyes def Redbacks 11-7, High 5s def Clayton Bowls (walkover).

LADDER: Noble Park 20, High 5s 12, Bad Boys 12, Bulls Eyes 12, V.I.P. 8, Rebels 8, Redbacks 4, Clayton Bowls Club 4.

HIGH SCORE: B Richardson (Noble Park) 177, S Beasy (Noble Park) 171.

HIGH FINISH: T Tapara (Rebels) 137, S Price (Redbacks) 127).

MOST WINS: T Peea (V.I.P.) 14.

MOST TONS: Jamie Wolf (Bad Boys) 32.

180s: J Johnson (Bulls Eyes) 4, S Ballinger (Bad Boys) 3, J Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 3.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Spectrum 12 def Stingrays 9, Outcasts 12 def Trawlers 9, Black Bulls def Clayton (walkover), Bandits: Bye.

LADDER: Outcasts 16, Black Bulls 12, Bandits 8, Spectrum 8, Trawlers 8, Clayton 8, Stingrays 0.

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: Stingers def Vales 16-5, Goodies def Madarras 11-10, Redbacks 2 def Clayton Bowls (walkover).

LADDER: Redbacks 2 20, Madarras 8, The Goodies 8, Stingers 8, Vales 3, 8, Clayton Bowls Club 8.

HIGH SCORE: Steve (Stingers) 174, Dave Davies (Stingers) 144.

HIGH FINISH: Michael S (Goodies) 100, Dave Davies (Stingers) 86.

MOST WINS: Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 14.

MOST TONS: Steve (Madarras) 21.

180s: Terry (Madarras), Neil Phillips (Redbacks 2).