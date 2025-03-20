Local talent set to light up VFL

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Box Hill captain Cal Porter headlines the 20 local names with VFL contracts for the 2025 season.

The tough heart-and-soul 26-year-old Hawk from Officer is one of the most respected characters in the VFL and is capable of serving multiple roles for his side, and has been credited for playing a major role in the development of young talent.

Porter represented the Victorian squad in the representative clash against South Australia in 2024 during Gather Round and appears well-placed to earn another Big V guernsey.

Another local to keep an eye on is Sam Toner, who narrowly missed out on being selected at the AFL Draft in 2024 following 50 goals in 12 games for Narre Warren and an impressive cameo for Dandenong Stingrays.

One of the brightest talents in the Outer East Football Netball League, Toner has earned a contract with Richmond’s VFL side, and had a fine preseason, which included assimilating comfortably into Richmond AFL match simulation.

The speedy medium forward has added size to his raw frame and looks set to put himself in contention for the midseason draft.

His cousin Jack will look to build on an excellent year at Williamstown, where he played 19 games and was named in the best eight times, establishing a defined role for himself within the team.

Eastern League side Beaconsfield has three players on Frankston’s VFL list – Harrison Coe, Denver Lund and Kade De La Rue.

Key-position player Coe made his state league debut last season after a torrid injury run; Lund is in his first year on both Beaconsfield’s and Frankston’s list, while clean half forward De La Rue crosses from North’s VFL list.

Also at the Dolphins are Warragul Industrials pair Noah Gown and Tyson Milne and long-time Cranbourne local and Williamstown recruit Corey Ellison, who booted 22 goals for the Seagulls last year.

Meanwhile, the hard working Matt Nelson will be looking to build on a solid 2024 where he played some strong footy for Noble Park and got five VFL games for Frankston under his belt.

His Bulls teammate Jacob Noble has also won a contract at the Dolphins after a promising 2024 at local level.

After being a regular for the Dandenong Stingrays in 2023, the strong bodied defender also trained at Frankston last preseason without winning a contract.

Warragul trio Liam Serong (Coburg), Will Hayes (Carlton VFL) and Lane Ward (Box Hill) will be looking to build on 2024 where they played 12, four and one state league games respectively.

Energetic Drouin small forward and 2023 Gippsland Power captain Seb Amoroso is another who will be looking to take the next step after three VFL games in 2024, while Cora Lynn’s highly-skilled and hard working Luke Ryan has a contract at Northern Bullants.

Casey, meanwhile, have Nar Nar Goon’s Paddy Cross, Tooradin workhorse Jesse Craven, Cranbourne halfback Andrew Green, Noble Park excitement machine Wardell Lual and Beaconsfield interceptor Kobe Shipp.