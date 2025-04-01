Panthers win Martello Shield

By Blair Burns

Pearcedale Rec Reserve was the place to be on Saturday as two strong clubs came together and played for the inaugural John Martello Shield to celebrate a local footy legend.

There was a huge turnout as supporters of both clubs, and Martello’s family and friends, gathered to watch an exciting contest between Pearcedale and Cranbourne.

The Panthers were too strong for the Eagles in all three matches on the day, as they claimed the bragging rights to keep the Martello Shield for the first year.

Pearcedale president Jeff McGuiness said it was a great occasion with plenty of familiar faces in attendance.

“The day was terrific, the crowd was huge … we’ve been talking about it with Cranbourne for a few years and trying to get it happening, so it was pleasing to see it all work out,” he said.

“It was a great opportunity to thank John for all of the things he has done for both clubs and honour him.

“A lot of credit has to go to Cranbourne president Chris Keenan who did a terrific job really driving it.”

McGuiness spoke about Martello and touched on the special moment when senior coach Peter Bastinac told him that the annual match would be going ahead.

“Peter broke the news to him, they have a longstanding relationship and Peter was chairman of selectors back when John played,” he said.

“He (John) has always been a mentor for me all the way through, whether you’re playing, coaching or on the committee, he was always there to give you a guiding hand.”

While Pearcedale won all three games on the day, the matches were played in “good spirits” with a lot of exciting youth taking the field.

“Both teams are getting ready for big games next week and rested a lot of their stars, but it was a really good game of football,” McGuiness said.

“I’m really looking forward to next year already, we will have it at Cranbourne and it will be terrific.”

Cranbourne president Chris Keenan said it was special to see how much the day and the shield presentation meant to Martello.

“It was great to see him at the end of the day with tears welling up in his eyes, he had his son there and grandkids so it was a really special day for him,” he said.

“He told me he can’t wait to come to our ground next year … it was just a successful day for everyone with a big crowd for the match.

“The shield looked awesome, Pearcedale can sit that in their trophy room until next year and then hopefully we can get it off them.”

Despite resting some guns like captain Zak Roscoe, Keenan said all credit went to the Panthers for their impressive performances on the day.

“Both sides were really young and put on a show with a really quick and fast-moving game … Pearcedale got the job done across all three and look really strong,” he said.

“We will try and make it our first practice match next year as both sides took it a big lighter and were in cruise control ahead of Round 1.”

Keenan reflected on a story that Martello told him over the weekend which is just one example of Martello’s legendary legacy.

“He has his life member card that gets him into any local footy game across Victoria and a while ago he decided to go to a country town somewhere to watch a game,” he said.

“The guys on the gate couldn’t believe they were meeting John, the John Martello that they had all heard stories about.

“I’ve known John since I was four and he is such a humble guy who is well respected and never forgets a name.”

Pearcedale coach and lifelong friend of Martello, Peter Bastinac said it was “a great tribute to a great man”.

“John is a very dear friend of mine and we’ve had over 30 years of friendship, what he’s given to Cranbourne and Pearcedale as a whole has been fantastic,” he said.

“John is a humble guy but I think deep down he was really chuffed and would’ve loved yesterday … both clubs respected the day and the occasion and it’s great that it will be an ongoing match forever.”

‘Marty’ as he is more affectionately known has been a player, coach, runner, committee member, mentor, sponsor, and friend to many throughout his longstanding involvement across both clubs.

Martello played more than 600 games in his career and pulled the boots on across six different decades between 1959 and 2002, coaching Cranbourne, Pearcedale and Cora Lynn along the way.

The 82-year-old has given everything to the game he loves with a lifetime of involvement across both clubs and presented the shield on Saturday.

Martello is a dual Norm Walker Medallist (South West Gippsland Football League B&F), centreman and deputy-vice-captain in the Cranbourne Team of the Century, Hall of Fame Member with Legend Status, and life member at five different clubs.

He remains respected and well-known across the region and earned great respect in his younger days as one of the fittest and dedicated footballers around.

Martello was also the driving force behind Cranbourne Super Rules and led the formation of the club, which would ultimately become one of the first competitive over-35 football clubs in Victoria, and Australia.

He founded the club in 1981 and like a Rolls Royce, he continued to play until his last game with Cranbourne in 2002 (aged 60).

At the beginning of his Super Rules journey, he even represented Victoria in 1981 playing against Northern Territory, and if that wasn’t enough, he took home the best on ground award that day.

The results didn’t dictate happiness on the day as both sides enjoyed the beginning of a special tradition.