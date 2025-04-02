Epic night of action in Mountain Dart League

By David Nagel

Another brilliant night of action has taken place in round seven of the Mountain Dart League with four 180s being thrown along with five 100-plus checkouts.

The top three teams in Division 1 have now put a healthy gap between themselves and the rest of the competition after scoring important wins on Friday night.

High 5’s had a comfortable 16-5 victory over V.I.P., while Noble Park kept pace with the ladder leaders after a 12-9 success over Bulls Eyes.

And Bad Boys have kept the top two honest with a 13-8 triumph over Rebels.

The close one of the night came in the bottom-of-the-ladder clash between Redbacks and Clayton Bowls Club, with Redbacks jumping one game clear of Clayton with a heart-stopping 11-10 victory.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: Redbacks def Clayton Bowls Club 11-10, Noble Park def MDDA Bulls Eyes 12-9, High 5’s def V.I.P. 16-5, Bad Boys def Rebels 13-8.

LADDER: High 5’s 24, Noble Park 24, Bad Boys 20, MDDA Bulls Eyes 16, Rebels 12, V.I.P. 8, Redbacks 8, Clayton Bowl Club 4.

HIGH SCORE: B Richardson (Noble Park) 177, S Beasy (Noble Park) 171.

HIGH FINISH: P Ahotolu (V.I.P.) 121.

MOST WINS: T Peea (V.I.P.) 19.

MOST TONS: Jamie Wolf (Bad Boys) 47.

180s: P. Ahotolu (V.I.P.) 2, D. Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes), S. Ballinger (Bad Boys).

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Bandits def Outcasts 11-10, Black Bulls def Spectrum 15-6, TNT def Clayton 11-10, Stingrays – Bye.

LADDER: Black Bulls 16, Outcasts 16, Bandits 12, Spectrum 12, The Night Trawlers 12, Clayton Bowls Club 8, Stingrays 4.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174.

HIGH FINISH: Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107, Kiwi (Black Bulls) 102.

MOST TONS: Paul (The Night Trawlers) 24, Shane (Black Bulls) 20.

180s: Shane (Black Bulls), Jack and Rod (Clayton Bowls Club), Brett, Tony and Ethan (Stingrays), Jay and Chris (Spectrum), Ash and Bernie (Bandits), Mitch (TNT).

• DIVISION 3

LADDER; Redbacks 24, Madarras 16, The Goodies 12, Vales 12, Clayton Bowls Club 12, Stingers 8.

RESULTS: Madarras def Redbacks 12-9, Vales def The Goodies 14-7, Clayton Bowls Club def Stingers 11-10.

HIGHEST SCORE: Steve (Stingers) 174, Moana Tutera (Vales 3) 159, Dave Davies (Stingers) 144.

HIGHEST FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 142, Michael S. (The Goodies) 100.

MOST SINGLE WINS: Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 17, Steve Clark (Madarras) 17, Jamie Pelegrino (Redbacks) 15.

MOST TONS: Steve (Madarras) 29, Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 22, Michael Bignell (Madarras) 17.

180’s: Terry (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks), Steve Evans (Stingers).