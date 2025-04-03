Pick one contender shines bright

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A magical performance by pick one contender Willem Duursma has led Gippsland to a commanding 13.12 90 to 6.6 42 victory over Murray.

The athletic dynamo combined 36 disposals with 1.3 and was as flashy as always and thrived around the contest, a positive start to the season for a player whose contested ball-winning has been queried.

Just as influential as Duursma was over-aged debutante Zac Walker, who spent last season developing quickly in Phillip Island’s senior side after being cut from Gippsland’s under-16s program.

The sole overager on Gippsland’s list, Walker was an intercepting force, finishing with 10 marks and 16 disposals in a head-turning performance.

A five goal to one first quarter set up the victory, with plenty of players starting the season on the right note for the Power.

The courage of Luke Cheffers and Warragul Industrials bottom-ager Cody Templeton set the tone in the first half, while Vic Country’s Zach O’Keefe and tenacious Drouin midfielder Brodie Atkins (24 disposals, 11 tackles) were all part of a formidable on-ball brigade.

Adelaide father-son prospect Mitch Stevens – son of former Crow, Mark – blended offence and defence well off halfback, before getting midfield time in the last quarter and winning several clearances.

In the forward line, livewire skipper Tom Matthews showed why he has been touted as one to watch by Gippsland all preseason, with the small forward finishing with 17 disposals and two goals, particularly damaging early.

Fellow small forward Marlon Neocleous, a standout at the under-16s national championships in 2024, was strong, quick and clean, combining 23 disposals and two goals in a dynamite round one performance.

But that pair was outshone by bottom-ager Wil Malady, who finished with 4.2 as a speedy hit-up target who looks set for a monster campaign after getting a taste of Talent League footy last year.

Nar Nar Goon tall Xavier Ladbrook, meanwhile, was handy on debut, the 200cm prospect utilised on a wing to showcase his running and ball-use and finishing with 10 disposals.

Dandenong Stingrays was similarly dominant over Geelong in round 1, winning 15.12 102 to 7.11 53.

A four goal first quarter set it up, before the ‘Rays kicked away with a seven goal last quarter just as Geelong had pulled back the margin late in the third quarter.

Returning overager Henry Hayes kicked four goals, while midfielder Sam Lewis finished with 24 disposals in a promising round one performance as he pushes for higher representative honours.

Devon Meadows local and Melbourne Next Generation prospect Toby Sinnema gathered 22 disposals, while AFL Academy member Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves started his season with a solid 18-disposal outing.

Gippsland play Dandenong this Sunday at Morwell in a double-header, with both programs’ girls seasons kicking off, before the boys’ round 2 clash.