Dees hold off Suns

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Two close finishes to start the season and six points to show for it.

While a frustration shadow lingers over Casey’s round 1 inaccuracy-plagued draw with North Melbourne, the Demons’ grit late in both games has been promising.

Despite Gold Coast coming hard late, Casey held on for a two-point win on Saturday at Casey Fields.

With close VFL watchers predicting an exceptionally tight season, banking early results is critical, while the capacity for the young side to run out games showed spirit.

It follows a 2024 where Casey faded out of games, going 1-3 in matches decided by two goals or less and 2-6 in those with a margin within 20 points.

Casey fired out of the blocks in both games, but while round 1 required the Demons to score in a hurry in the last quarter, round 2 was all about defending a 20-point three-quarter-time lead.

The home side didn’t register a goal in the fourth stanza, with the Suns kicking three, including a Ben Jepson major at the 29-minute-mark, bringing the margin within a kick, creating a tense conclusion.

Daniel Turner turned in a best-on-ground performance with five goals and 14 marks, impacting at both ends of the ground.

He spearheaded the forward line for most of the day, but coach Taylor Whitford sent him into defence to play as a spare behind the ball late in each of the final three quarters, where his aerial work was instrumental in stymying the Suns.

Riley Bonner, Riley Baldi and Bailey Laurie all played important roles in the midfield, while Kynan Brown’s pressure was important

The former trio’s experience has proven instrumental in big moments across the first fortnight, while the exposure of close games will expedite the development of the less experienced VFL players in the side.

Despite AFL-ready Suns ruck Ned Moyle dominating the ruck contest, Casey were plus-17 in clearances and did well to neutralise the visitors when they had momentum.

Jed Adams was excellent in the backline with 19 disposals, while Noah Yze kicked two first quarter goals.

It was somewhat of an upset given the Dees lined up with just nine AFL-listed players compared to 16 for the Suns.

The Demons will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to the season this Friday against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.