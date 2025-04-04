Fierce rivals resume battle

By David Nagel

Some things have changed significantly at Kalora Park since Narre Warren and Cranbourne continued to forge a fierce rivalry from 2010 to 2014 in the Casey Cardinia Football League.

Brighter lights now illuminate a fresh new facility at Fox Road that replaced an older version that absolutely reeked of character.

If only those walls could talk!

They’d talk about the day when Narre Warren full-forward Kerem Baskaya laid a shirt-front on Cranbourne defender Stuart Morrish that rocked him to his very core.

The slap of skin on skin, the bone-jarring sound, the consequence of Morrish spinning in the air and lying strewn on the ground, lifeless for what seemed like minutes…it summed up the eye-for-an-eye attitude of both football clubs.

The call from the umpire that day; play on!

But don’t feel sorry for Cranbourne; who also had a leviathan full-forward that could cause some serious damage of his own.

If those walls could put pen to paper, the full history of champion forward Marc Holt and his ongoing run ins with Narre Warren would take more than this page to fill.

Baskaya and Holt were burly; they were strong…and it was never a good idea to antagonise and push their buttons and then defiantly stand in the hole.

That never ended well!

The coaches at the time; well they simply despised each other as well.

Both were uncompromising as footballers and brought a similar approach to their coaching.

No Narre Warren player would ever let down Chris Toner with a timid baulk or sidestep against Cranbourne, while Doug Koop demanded and expected every player on his Cranbourne list to hit the contest with full intent.

Blood was spilt, bones were broken, bodies were bruised; but both clubs would not have it any other way.

They were the best; clearly the best two…and they were fighting for the same prize.

That’s the only way rivalries can exist, fighting for the same prize, and at 7pm on Saturday night the rivalry between the Magpies and Eagles will forge its next chapter.

Things have changed in football – with blood, bones and bodies a lot more protected than they use to be.

That may be the case, but courage will still be tested in the most anticipated season opener in recent memory.

Narre and Cranny…it’s great to have you back!

The Magpies and Eagles; quite literally, will steal the spotlight this week, but this is a weekend of football and netball for the ages.

Bunyip makes its long-awaited return to the Ellinbank league, with a home game against Trafalgar the first true test of new coach Nick Smith’s reign.

The Doggies tasted rare success in the off-season; albeit in a practice match, and will be chomping at the bit to continue that winning form.

In West Gippsland, the netballers from Inverloch-Kongwak begin their quest for an unbelievable fourth-consecutive premiership.

The playing field looks even, with clubs recruiting well and the Sea Eagles losing some guns, making this journey a testing one from the start.

If they win it again; they climb from rarefied air into a completely different stratosphere!

And whoever pieced together the draw for the opening round of WGFNC football should take a lengthy bow.

Phillip Island host reigning premiers Nar Nar Goon in a mouth-watering grand final rematch, while Tooradin-Dalmore and Cora Lynn are set to unleash some boom recruits when two serious premiership contenders collide on the banks of the Westernport.

In Eastern Division 1, Beaconsfield welcomes back former Richmond AFL forward Jake Aarts to Holm Park Reserve for a tricky test against North Ringwood, with the Eagles beginning their fourth season in Eastern with a healthy dose of confidence.

Mick Fogarty and his team fell one game short of the big one last year, but have added significantly to their list and appear a major contender this season.

Then there’s Pakenham!

Historically one of the most successful clubs in Australia, the Lions have fallen from the highest mountain in recent years to lose their billing as Kings of the Jungle.

But the doom and gloom forecast has been pushed to one side, with new coach Justin Stanton taking on the challenge ‘head-on’ of bringing a 31st premiership cup to Toomuc Reserve.

A visit to Yea would not have been on the master plan this time last year, but the relegated Lions need to win to capitalise on this initial burst of spirit.

So many storylines, so many chapters to tell…footy and netball; it’s great to have you back!