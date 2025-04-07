Camaraderie and spirit the keys to “Men’s Shed on Grass”

It’s often described as a “Men’s Shed on Grass” and provides aging ex-cricketers with the opportunity to continue their love of the great summer sport.

It’s the perfect mix of building friendships and camaraderie, sharing good times with like-minded people, remaining active…and keeping the competitive spirit alive!

Veterans Cricket is a great way to tick those boxes, and 30 cricket veterans – players in their sixties, seventies or older – recently represented two West Gippsland teams at the ever-popular Echuca Cricket Carnival.

Teams from all over the state competed in three divisions over four days of friendly but keenly contested matches.

Both Gippsland sides had players from Phillip Island, Inverloch, Korumburra, Pakenham, Kooweerup, Wonthaggi, Foster and Leongatha.

The carnival is the culmination of another successful season of veteran’s cricket.

The competition runs throughout the usual cricket season, with games played on Sundays (Over 60’s) and Tuesdays (Over 70’s) each fortnight.

Sides from Melbourne plus several local clubs make up the competition with an emphasis on participation as well as catering for the competitive spirit that stays with all who have played the game from an early age.

The competition is administered through Veterans Cricket Victoria, which oversee registrations, fixtures and insurance.

Games are played on both turf and hard wickets and travel to Melbourne venues is usually by carpooling or via a community bus.

Friendships are fostered or renewed in the 40-over games, or when taking part in the usual change room banter, and during the after-game celebrations with refreshments and a barbecue.

And the Veterans cricketers would love to have you on board.

Anyone interested in rediscovering their love of the great game and still has the urge to snare a wicket or send a ball to the boundary can contact Veterans Cricket for more details.

Further information about next season’s competition is available from Brendon Thomas on 0437 930 851.

-Mike Newton-