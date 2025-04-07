High 5’s all round as ladder-leaders show class

By David Nagel

High 5’s has proven without question it is the team to beat in Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League this year after an impressive 15-6 victory over Noble Park.

High 5’s and Noble Park sat first and second on the ladder heading into their round eight clash, but top-of-the-ladder High 5’s put Noble to the sword.

It was a high-quality shootout between the two teams, with four 180s thrown on the night.

J Webster filled up the lipstick for High 5’s, while Chris Richardson and J Brown did likewise for Noble Park.

Dean Gibbs also provided a highlight, ticking off a key leg for High 5’s with a magnificent 108 finish.

The loss is hurtful for Noble Park, who now drops to third on the Division 1 ladder after Bad Boys completed a 14-7 win over Bulls Eyes.

The other winners in round eight were Redbacks, who secured a 13-9 triumph over V.I.P.

The highlights weren’t just confined to Division 1 on Friday night, with John Wonder throwing an impressive score of 156 for Redbacks in Division 3.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: Redbacks 1 def V.I.P. 13-9, Bad Boys def MDDA Bulls Eyes 14-7, High 5’s def Noble Park 1 15-6, Rebels v Clayton Bowls Club (Not Provided).

LADDER: High 5’s 28, Bad Boys 24, Noble Park 24, MDDA Bulls Eyes 16, Redbacks 12, Rebels 8, V.I.P. 8, Clayton Bowls Club 4.

HIGH SCORE: B Richardson (Noble Park) 177, S Beasy (Noble Park) 171.

HIGH FINISH: T. Tapara (Rebels) 137, S. Price (Redbacks) 127.

MOST WINS: T Peea (V.I.P.) 20, J Wolff (Bad Boys) 20.

MOST TONS: Jamie Wolf (Bad Boys) 54, D Sherson (Bulls Eyes) 52.

180s: S. Ballinger (Bad Boys) 5, J. Johnson (Bulls Eyes) 4, J. Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 4, T. Hyland (Noble Park) 3, P. Ahotolu (V.I.P.) 3.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Bandits def Spectrum 14-7, Outcasts def Stingrays 11-10, The Night Trawlers def Black Bulls 15-6.

LADDER: Outcasts 20, Black Bulls 20, Bandits 16, The Night Trawlers 16, Spectrum 12, Stingrays 4.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174.

HIGH FINISH: Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107, Kiwi (Black Bulls) 102.

MOST TONS: Paul (The Night Trawlers) 24, Shane (Black Bulls) 20.

180s: Shane (Black Bulls), Jack and Rod (Clayton Bowls Club), Brett, Tony and Ethan (Stingrays), Jay and Chris (Spectrum), Ash and Bernie (Bandits), Mitch (TNT), Stan (Outcasts).

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: Madarras def Clayton Bowls Club (17-4), The Goodies def Stingers (13-8), Redbacks def Vales (14-7).

LADDER: Redbacks 28, Madarras 20, The Goodies 16, Vales 12, Clayton Bowls Club 12, Stingers 8.

HIGHEST SCORE: Steve Evans (Stingers) 174, Moana Tutera (Vales 3) 159, John Wonder (Redbacks) 156.

HIGHEST FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 142, Michael S. (The Goodies) 100.

MOST SINGLE WINS: Steve Clark (Madarras) 20, Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 18.

MOST TONS: Steve Clark (Madarras) 32, Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 25.

180’s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks), Steve Evans (Stingers).