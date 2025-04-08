Dandenong City can’t meet mark set by top-placed Avondale

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong City was unable to rise to the occasion against the league’s top side in Avondale, going down 0-3 at home in round 9 of the NPL.

Avondale was able to go ahead in the early stages of the game through a Stefan Valentini goal in just the eighth minute.

More early pain came for City as a 26th minute strike from Luca Tevere saw the visitors go 0-2 up on the scoreboard.

Dandenong were lively as an attacking unit, but failed to convert time and time again.

At halftime, it was the hosts that had more shots on target, with seven, but no goals to show for it.

City also had six corners in the first half of play, all of which came up empty.

After being unable to draw any scores back through most of the second half, Dandenong were left feeling frustrated and irate due to a penalty decision from the referee.

Pierce Clark came out of goal attempting to deny a goal scoring opportunity, but tripped the Avondale attacker in the process.

To add insult to injury, Clark dived the correct way on Kur Kur’s spot kick, getting a good hand to it but the ball deflected in.

Kur’s converted penalty put the nail in the coffin, and the game ended 0-3 with Avondale making it eight wins out of nine games on the season.

Dandenong have another big test ahead, as the club visits second placed Oakleigh Cannons in round 10.

City currently sit seventh after beating South Melbourne 3-1 last week in round 8.