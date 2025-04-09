Magpies soaring high after Eagles’ victory

By Blair Burns

Footy was back and so was the rivalry which we all know and love, as Narre Warren hosted Cranbourne for a Saturday night special under lights with the Magpies making a statement winning the clash 12.13 (85) to 9.6 (60) with plenty of promising signs.

Hundreds of spectators filled Kalora Park for the big occasion as Narre Warren unveiled its 2024 premiership flag from the Outer East Football Netball League, before both sides met on field to battle it out.

Since their first ever clash at Racecourse Oval back in 1955, the two powerhouse clubs have now played 128 games without a draw, including 14 finals and three grand finals.

There is not a lot splitting them with Cranbourne leading the head-to-head tally by only two victories (65-63) while they have won seven finals each, but Narre Warren have got the edge in the grand finals 2-1.

The siren sounded and the game was underway as the ball rocketed from one end of the oval to the other with some electric ball movement, but the Magpies quickly gained control of the contest.

It was clear that Narre Warren was a class above in the first term as the side executed its plans, transitioned the ball efficiently, and set up well behind the play to put the Eagles on the back foot.

Hamish West was slippery in the forward line and got off the leash to kick his first for the day and the margin was 17 points at the first break, which could’ve been worse for Cranbourne if the Magpies had kicked straighter than 3.6.

Narre Warren coach Steven Kidd was happy with the intent of the side and the way his players embraced the challenge.

“I was really pleased with how we started the game, our clearance work was really good and we put pressure on them … that created a few turnovers in the first quarter but it would’ve been nice to put a bit more scoreboard pressure on them,” he said.

“To Cranbourne’s credit, they fought for the rest of the game and kept coming, we just couldn’t get clear of them.

“We found out that it’s not going to be easy to pull away from anyone in this competition, if we have any lapses with our defence, we will let sides back into it.”

At quarter time, Cranbourne coach Angelo Soldatos urged his players to be more composed with the ball, encouraging them to be brave and use the corridor, and that’s what they did.

Halfway through the second term and it was starting to come together for the Eagles, they had lifted their intensity and had closed the lead to just two kicks as the main break approached but it wasn’t before Narre Warren forward Will Howe plunged a couple of late daggers into the Cranbourne hearts.

Howe took an uncontested mark in the goal square in the final minute and slotted his first of the game.

Seven seconds later and he had the ball in his hand again lining up 20 metres out directly in front.

Teammate Tom Toner was slung to the ground and a 50 metre penalty took him to the goal line, kicking after the siren to extend the half time lead to 24 points.

But he wasn’t done yet as another contested mark and a sweet set shot from beyond the arc at the beginning of the third quarter handed the star his third in as many minutes, and all of a sudden a 12 point lead had ballooned out to 30.

“Those couple of goals to Will were huge, I thought he had a really good game and clunked some big marks which were important going into half time,” Kidd said.

Cranbourne refused to give up and had enough entries, but the lack of a big forward target like Jake Richardson and Howe at the other end was hurting their winning chances.

The Eagles managed to stay within striking distance throughout the third quarter and after Eagles’ veteran Ryan Jones kicked the first of the last term and had another shot straight after, they were threatening a comeback but Narre Warren did enough to win by 25 points at the final siren and start their season on a high.

There was one major injury from the game as Dan Toner hurt his knee when he was stepped by a Cranbourne player on the wing in front of concerned spectators, Kidd said scans will determine the severity but had his fingers crossed.

“We’re hoping it’s not the worst case scenario but it’s either going to be an 8-12 week injury or the worst possible … he will have scans today,” he said.

Kidd wasn’t satisfied with the final quarter where the Magpies were outscored (20-14) and wanted to see a stronger finish against East Brighton this weekend.

“We would’ve liked to have seen a little bit more in that last quarter, we will be better for the run and hopefully finish next week’s game off a bit stronger,” he said.

“They’ve got some AFL experience in that side and we’re expecting a really tough game.”

Howe, West and Jett Kearney kicked three goals each for the Magpies with Josh West, Peter Gentile, Kurt Mutimer and Trent Papworth some of the best players.

Cranbourne’s Ryan Jones and Mitchell Tharle kicked two each in the loss, while Matt Alister, Tom Freyer, Callum Pola and Shaun Keenan all performed well.

In other games, Dingley proved that they are the early premiership favourites after destroying Cheltenham by 61 points in a grand final rematch as Caleb Lewis booted six goals for the Dingoes.

Both sides were expected to be among the top teams as the Rosellas challenge for a three-peat, but to be held goalless for the first half of round one was a far from ideal start to their premiership defence.

Dingley, on the other hand, look the real deal; if they can do that to a team which only lost one game last year and won back-to-back flags, what can they do to the rest of the competition?

St Pauls McKinnon got the better of Bentleigh in a two-point thriller at Bentleigh Recreation Reserve to win 14.10 (94) to 13.14 (92).

The Bulldogs trailed at every break before hitting the lead in the last quarter and securing a hard fought comeback victory to start their season in a big way, with an even contribution of scorers at the offensive end.

Port Melbourne opened their season account with a crucial victory over Springvale Districts as some exceptional accuracy helped them to a nine point win finishing with 14.6.

Despite a final quarter resurgence from Springvale Districts where they outscored the Colts (28-9), Port Melbourne limped to the line and secured the four points with five goals from Mitch Clarke making a huge difference.

Despite Murrumbeena’s recruits performing well in their new colours, the team’s inaccuracy in front of the big sticks ultimately cost them, while East Brighton was the opposite and couldn’t miss, kicking 17.8 to win by 53 points.

East Brighton would’ve been pleased with its new signings as twin towers Tom Bracher (Richmond VFL) and Ben Reid (former Collingwood AFL) combined for eight goals, with a further four players kicking multiple majors.