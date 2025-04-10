Battle of the birds as Doves take on Falcons

By Blair Burns

SOUTHERN DIVISION 2

Doveton will travel to Barry Simon Reserve on Friday to take on Endeavour Hills as the players aim to get last week’s result out of their heads to focus on the task at hand, with senior action kicking off at 2pm.

The Falcons are coming off a nice 28 point victory against Caulfield Bears and will be looking to make it 2-0 and you can expect the youthful side to be up for the challenge.

The Doves only lost four matches last season and this is a game they will have to win if they are serious about playing finals and going deep again this season.

Baron Grant is only just getting started for Endeavour Hills and is set for a big 2025 season after a four goal bag last week; it’s not hard to see why coach Matt Peake was excited about welcoming the mid-forward back into the side after a couple of years off.

Whereas the Doves will be looking to their long list of recruits to get into the contest and if they can use the ball well to Jake Calvert going forward, the big man could be on for a big day.

Hampton Park raised the roof last week with a 20 goal win over the Doves and has also raised the expectations of fans as the Redbacks look to deal with Lynden Dunn’s Caulfield Bears at home.

It’s going to be a test for the Bears and they will need their leaders to stand up, along with their experienced players if they are going to give themselves a chance of winning this match.

Mordialloc has remembered how good wining feels after beating Chelsea Heights by 11 points last weekend, the Bloods are on the winners’ list and will be determined to stay there when they take on Highett this weekend.

Highett is coming off a loss but is presented with a really good opportunity to get its first win of the season when the side travels to Ben Kavanagh Reserve on Friday with the opening bounce at 1.45pm.

East Malvern will host Chelsea Heights at Darling Park and will go into the match as favourites after a cruisy win over Keysborough last week.

Chelsea Heights has lost 17 of its last 19 matches having battled in Division 1 last year, and will look to get its season rolling with an upset victory.

Keysborough will have to bring something different to what they did last week if they are any chance of beating Frankston Dolphins at Overport Park, while the home side will look to replicate last week’s performance.