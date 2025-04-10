Five star Dusty boots five, makes statement

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Warragul Industrials midfielder Cody Templeton has put his name on the map in the AFL talent pathway with an unbelievable 27-disposal, five-goal game against Dandenong Stingrays.

The Under-16s Vic Country representative kicked four of Gippsland’s six goals in the second half as the Power pulled away from a plucky Dandenong, after showcasing his midfield craft across the first half.

The tenacious midfielder has long been known in the region, with a senior final against a Brent Macaffer-led Tooradin midfield in 2023 as a 15-year-old turning heads.

Templeton learned to drive through traffic on the footy field before learning how to drive, but the tough ball-winner has yet to show his versatility, highlighting the importance of his goal-scoring.

“He’s such a natural centreman because he knows how to find the footy and be damaging around the contest and he’s beautiful on both sides of the body,” Power coach Rhett McLennan said of him in preseason.

Templeton was aided in the midfield by Drouin’s Brodie Atkins and Vic Country player Zach O’Keefe who both continued their strong starts to the season.

Adelaide father-son prospect Mitch Stevens, defender Ollie Wilson and dynamic forward-midfielder Marlon Neocleous also performed well in the 11.8 74 to 8.8 56 win at Morwell Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

For Dandenong, Berwick key forward Tairon Ah-Mu was the standout.

An early contested mark and goal set the tone for the AFL Academy player’s afternoon as he competed well all day.

Overaged trio Henry Hayes, Charlie Orchard and Adrian Cole all showed pleasing signs, while Jasper Russell, Callum Smith and Louis Hodder worked hard in the defeat.

Dandenong’s girls, meanwhile, have kicked off their season in fine style, hammering Gippsland 18.14 122 to 2.1 13 on Sunday in the first match of the double header.

A 10-goal third quarter was the high point of a domineering win in coach Josh Moore’s penultimate match at the helm.

Smooth-moving Vic Country halfback Matilda Argus started 2025 on a positive note, impacting with her 17 disposals following her first full preseason in the program.

Overaged midfielder Tahlia Sanger combined 22 disposals with seven tackles, with her skillset with ball in hand complementing her renowned work rate as Dandenong set the game up with a six goal first half.

Vic Country bottom-aged marking forward Alice Cunnington spearheaded Dandenong’s attack with four goals, including the only two of the first quarter.

Cunnington’s Vic Country summer hub teammate Nalu Brothwell finished with a game-high 25 disposals, playing off half forward.

For Gippsland, Vic Country summer hub member Ella Stoddart, and fine preseason performer Chelsea Sutton were gallant.