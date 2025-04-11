Hawks and Bulls lock horns

By David Nagel

Rowville and Noble Park will be harbouring different ambitions for the 2025 season when the Hawks and Bulls kick off their Eastern Premier Division campaigns with a blockbuster clash at Seebeck Oval on Saturday.

Rowville has a proven track record over the last three years and is widely considered one of the leading chances for this year’s crown.

The Hawks made the grand final in 2022, losing to this week’s opponent Noble Park, before savouring the ultimate success with a thrilling victory over Vermont in the 2023 decider.

Under the tutelage of Ben Wise, the Hawks finished third on the ladder last year and confirmed that ranking with a six-goal loss to East Ringwood in the preliminary final.

But there’s no room for complacency for Rowville, who did finish third and earn a double chance; but finished just one game clear of sixth-placed Blackburn last year.

“The sides are so evenly matched; winning home games is so important, but we’re going in to have another crack at making a grand final,” Wise said.

“We’ve been able to get some VFL-quality players back full-time, which is great for the club.”

Noble Park, meanwhile, is a proud football club that will look to bounce back after finishing seventh on the ladder for the last two years.

The Bulls defeated the Hawks in the 2022 decider, but it will be a completely different looking Bulls outfit that takes to Seebeck on the weekend.

Some great names have left the Bulls in the off-season, with nine-time best and fairest winner Kyle Martin the name at the top of that list.

Martin has moved to Springvale Districts in 2025, where he will continue his playing days with Noble Park premiership-winning teammate Jackson Sketcher.

A 2023 Chandler Medallist, Sketcher leaves the Bulls as their reigning best and fairest winner.

Chris Horton-Milne has also departed for Dingley while Luke Bull and Nathan Noblett have joined Hampton Park and Morwell respectively.

Coach Steve Hughes will have a young list at his disposal, with most of the Bulls’ list still heading towards their mid-twenties.

Expect a lively contest between the two rivals, but its Rowville to kick off its season with an impressive victory on its home deck.

In other games this week, Berwick will look to get half-way to its 2024 total of two wins when the Wickers hit the road to take on Doncaster East on Saturday.

The Wickers have a new coach, with former West Coast and Collingwood forward Andrew Williams taking over the reins from Clint Evans.

Williams has some elite talent at his fingertips, but is expecting speedhumps along the journey with a very young list on paper.

But Williams is also reluctant to use youth as an excuse for poor performance.

“I’ve told the group to throw their birth certificates in the bin, they mean nothing to me, it’s about preparing well and understanding your role and going out and executing for us,” he said.

“We’re going to be young and with that comes some highs and lows, but the growth of the group is heading in the right direction.”

This is a good opportunity to make a positive start for Berwick, with Doncaster East finishing just one place above it last year.

We’ll go for the Wickers to make a winning start to their season.

EASTERN PREMIER – ROUND 1

Saturday: ROWVILLE v Noble Park (2.20pm), Doncaster East v BERWICK (2.20pm), EAST RINGWOOD v South Croydon (4.45pm). Sunday: Mitcham v VERMONT (2.20pm). Good Friday – April 18: Blackburn v BALWYN (2.20pm).