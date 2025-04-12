Pakenham prodigy bound for glory

By Dylan Beaumont

Already crowned a national champion, Riek Chuol has found new heights to his rapidly evolving career.

The Pakenham local did not know what a jab was two years ago, but fast forward to the present age and he’s booked himself a ticket to the USA Open international.

The tournament runs from April 12 to 18 and will involve former, current and future Olympians.

With the Olympic committee allowing Boxing into the 2028 games, it is an opportunity of a lifetime for Chuol to begin his international career.

Chuol won the Under 57kg Youth Division National Championship at the 2023 Australian School’s Boxing Championships in Adelaide.

Chuol begun his training at Doveton Boxing Club under coach Ryan Wilson, who was there to support him during his fight at the Australian Championships.

Chuol’s drive to fight internationally has been building for years and his end goal is on his radar.

After being assaulted in Melton, Chuol turned to boxing “as an opportunity to let out [his] anger and frustration.”

“My main goal is winning the championship, that’s really what it is,” he said.

“Not many Australians go up there and win gold and that’s really my opportunity, if I get the chance to make it.

“I don’t want to be (one of) the people that say, ‘I represented’, I want to be (one of) the people that say ‘I medalled’.

“That’s the goal for 2025,” he said.

Most recently, Chuol claimed the Australian Elite Men’s title at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) on 23 November, against a fighter well more experienced than him.

Coach Ryan Wilson has lauded Chuol’s untapped potential, acknowledging his ceiling is still unknown.

“He’s very green still, he’s got so much to learn but he’s got a ton of natural athleticism, and he’s got the hunger, he wants to win these tournaments,” he said.

“We haven’t seen nothing from this kid.

“The bigger the prize in front of him, the more this kid matures.”

Located in Pueblo, Colorado, the tournament will feature men and women competitors in the junior, youth and elite divisions.

Over 400 boxers are expected to compete across the three divisions, with 22 countries represented outside of the host country.

At 57 kilograms, Chuol’s admirable power hitting and dexterity has made him one of the most reputable boxers in his class.

The dominant left-hander will begin his run at the major tournament on April 13 Australian time.