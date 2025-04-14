Hyland on fire for High 5’s

By David Nagel

High scores and brilliant peg outs came in a flurry in an exciting round nine of the Mountain Dart League Division 1 competition on Friday night.

Tommy Hyland from ladder-leaders High 5’s gave a glimpse to why his team is on top of the ladder, throwing two maximum 180s in a 14-7 victory over Bad Boys.

The hard-fought win opens up a big gap between High 5’s and the rest of the competition, with second placed Bad Boys and third-placed Noble Park both experiencing the bitter taste of defeat.

Jacob from Bulls Eyes also had a night out, throwing a 180 and 177 in his team’s thrilling 11-10 triumph over Rebels.

It was big win for Bulls Eyes, who maintain their grip on fourth place on the ladder.

There were some wonderful peg outs in the clash between Bulls Eyes and Rebels with Joel Te Pairi helping the Rebels’ cause with finishes of 110 and 104, while James Johnson pegged a brilliant 117 for Bulls Eyes.

Liam Wallace also had the radar dialled in, throwing a superb 119 clearance for Redbacks in their upset win over Noble Park.

In Division 2, the Bandits have jumped from third to first place on the ladder after a grinding 11-10 victory over previous ladder leaders Outcasts.

The shocks kept on coming in Division 2 with bottom-placed Stingrays rolling second-placed Black Bulls in a 12-9 surprise.

Spectrum also defeated a team above them on the ladder, leap-frogging The Night Trawlers into fourth place on the ladder after a 16-5 thrashing on Friday night.

In Division 3, Redbacks continue to surge clear in pole position on the ladder after a heart stopping 11-10 win over The Goodies.

On a night of high drama, Michael Stanton threw a 120 peg out for The Goodies while Damien Hammond had his eye in; throwing down eight tons for the Redbacks.

And Clayton Bowls Club has replaced Vales in fourth place on the ladder after a comfortable 14-7 victory.

No darts will be played in the Mountain Dart league over the next two Friday nights due to the easter and Anzac Day long weekends.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: V.I.P. def Clayton Bowls Club 12-9, Bulls Eyes def Rebels 11-10, High 5’s def Bad Boys 14-7, Redbacks def Noble Park 11-10.

LADDER: High 5’s 32, Bad Boys 24, Noble Park 24, MDDA Bulls Eyes 20, Redbacks 16, V.I.P. 12, Rebels 12, Clayton Bowls Club 8.

HIGH SCORE: B Richardson (Noble Park) 177, Jacob (Bulls Eyes) 177, S Beasy (Noble Park) 171, J Webster (High 5’s) 171.

HIGH FINISH: T. Tapara (Rebels) 137, S. Price (Redbacks) 127.

MOST WINS: T Peea (V.I.P.) 21, J Wolff (Bad Boys) 20, G Warner (High 5’s) 20.

MOST TONS: Jamie Wolf (Bad Boys) 61, D Sherson (Bulls Eyes) 60.

180s: S. Ballinger (Bad Boys) 5, J Pollock (Clayton Bowls), T Hyland (Noble Park) 5, J. Johnson (Bulls Eyes) 4, T. Jackson (Bad Boys) 3, P. Ahotolu (V.I.P.) 3.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Bandits def Outcasts 11-10, Spectrum def TNT 16-5, Stingrays def Black Bulls 12-9.

LADDER: Bandits 20, Outcasts 20, Black Bulls 20, Spectrum 16, The Night Trawlers 16, Stingrays 8.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174.

HIGH FINISH: Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107, Kiwi (Black Bulls) 102.

MOST WINS: Ash (Bandits) 15, Shayne (Black Bulls) 14, Bernie (Bandits) 14.

MOST TONS: Paul (The Night Trawlers) 24, Shane (Black Bulls) 20.

180s: Ash (Bandits) 2, Shayne (Black Bulls), Jack and Rod (Clayton Bowls Club), Brett, Tony and Ethan (Stingrays), Jay and Chris (Spectrum), Bernie (Bandits), Mitch (TNT), Stan (Outcasts).

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: Madarras def Stingers 15-6, Clayton Bowling Club def Vales 14-7, Redbacks def The Goodies 11-10.

LADDER: Redbacks 32, Madarras 24, The Goodies 16, Clayton Bowls Club 16, Vales 12, Stingers 8.

HIGHEST SCORE: Steve Evans (Stingers) 174, Moana Tutera (Vales 3) 159, John Wonder (Redbacks) 156.

HIGHEST FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 142, Michael Stanton. (The Goodies) 120.

MOST SINGLE WINS: Steve Clark (Madarras) 23, Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 21, Michael Bignall (Madarras) 19.

MOST TONS: Steve Clark (Madarras) 36, Damien Hammond (Redbacks) 33.

180’s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks), Steve Evans (Stingers).