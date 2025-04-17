Huge evening of Good Friday Night racing at Cranbourne

By David Nagel

Good Friday Night Racing is set to provide a bumper platform to raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal with Southside Racing hosting its Dual Codes meeting at Cranbourne on April 18.

Through the generosity of winning trainers, Southside Racing, club sponsor Ladbrokes and patrons on track and online, the club is backing the fabulous cause in a big way.

For every Southside-trained winner on the night – out of Cranbourne or Pakenham – Southside Racing will invite the winning trainer to contribute $250 to the Good Friday Appeal.

Southside Racing will proudly top it up with an additional $750, turning every local win into a $1,000 boost for the cause.

“We’re proud to see our local trainers getting behind the Appeal ,” said Southside Racing Chairman Sean Clarkson.

“It’s a great show of unity and a reminder of how racing can make a real difference in our community.”

In a generous show of support, Ladbrokes has also committed to donating $2,000 to the Good Friday

Appeal every time the top weight wins across the race card – with a total pledge of $10,000 guaranteed to benefit the much-loved Victorian charity.

This year, the top weight in each race will once again don the now-iconic Good Friday Appeal silks, helping to shine a spotlight on the cause while encouraging the racing community to get behind the night in full force.

Clarkson praised the club’s ongoing partnership with Ladbrokes.

“Ladbrokes continues to lead by example, and we’re incredibly grateful for their unwavering support of this special race meeting,” he said.

“The Good Friday Appeal touches so many lives and we’re proud that Southside Racing can play a small part in the wider effort to support the Royal Children’s Hospital.”

The Ladbrokes initiative will add extra excitement on-course, with punters and racing fans able to cheer on each number-one saddlecloth on the night.

In addition, Southside Racing is inviting the broader community to get involved through a dedicated donation page, online raffle, and an exclusive charity auction; offering everyone the chance to make a difference, whether trackside or from home.

In addition, $5 from every adult General Admission ticket sold will go directly to the Good Friday Appeal.

Kids enter free, and if you pre-purchase your general admission ticket online, Southside will even shout your first drink.

All funds raised on Good Friday will go directly to the Good Friday Appeal, supporting vital work at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

For more information on the wonderful activities planned for the evening and to secure your tickets, visit southsideracing.com.au