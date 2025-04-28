Bulls win battle with Berwick

By David Nagel

The famous words of the Noble Park theme song echoed through the rooms at Pat Wright Oval on Saturday after the Bulls recorded a hard-fought 12.7(79) to 9.11(65) victory over Berwick.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Bulls, who fell asleep early after both clubs lined up for a moving service to honour the Anzacs.

This was a big game for both clubs, who came into the contest after opening round losses prior to Easter.

Berwick bounced out of the blocks in spectacular fashion, booting the first three goals of the match – in the space of five minutes – to have the Bulls firmly on the back foot.

Jai Neal began proceedings with an easy mark in the goal-square, kicking the first of his five goals for the match unopposed just two metres out from goal.

Denzel Toland then took a great mark and kicked truly, and when Neal outmanoeuvred Bulls’ defender Dean Jones and kicked a ripper on the run…the Wickers were off to a flyer.

Berwick had all the momentum; but missed chances from Ben Todd and Harrison Canning let the home-town Bulls off the hook.

Those missed chances were the only downside of a great opening burst from Berwick, who looked quicker and sharper all over the ground.

But the Bulls showed typical resilience, with six pointers to Mason Torrance and Jack Murray cutting the margin to just eight points at quarter time.

The Bulls then kicked the opening goal of the second term before Berwick took control once again, with back-to-back goals to key-forward Daniel Pinter kicking the gap back out to 14.

The battle between both midfields was intense, with Ashton Williamson, Tahj De La Rue and Todd in the thick of the action for Berwick, while Lachie McDonnell, Harry Broderick and skipper Jordan Marson were up for the challenge for the Bulls.

Noble finished off the second quarter strongly, with the lively Liam O’Rourke kicking three goals in 11 minutes to give the home side a five-point lead at the major interval.

O’Rourke kicked two goals in a minute, from right on the goal-line, before being given far too much latitude from an unfocussed Berwick defence.

O’Rourke had no one within 10 metres of him when he accepted a mark and kicked his third for the afternoon just prior to the half-time siren.

Berwick then had the better of the third term, with Neal kicking two of their goals in a highlight reel performance.

The classy forward kicked two right-foot snaps, the first from close range after reading the play beautifully and the second a standout choice as goal-of-the-day.

Neal gathered a bouncing ball with ease, before snapping it through from 35-metres out off one step.

Jaylan Atton kicked the last of the third quarter off his left to give Berwick a four-point lead at the final change.

Noble then showed grit and determination in the last quarter, kicking the opening four goals to lock away the four premiership points.

Sam Pascuzzi kicked things off with a mark on the lead before Marson kicked a true captain’s goal after a free-kick for head-high contact.

O’Rourke then snagged his fourth; holding off Blake Westra with his left hand and taking a one-hander with his right, before nailing his set shot for goal.

Any hopes of a Berwick comeback were then lost after Bulls’ ruck Daniel Knapper converted a free-kick after a ruck-infringement from his opposite number Jesse Cirulis.

A late-goal to Neal, his fifth for the afternoon, cut the margin to 14 points at the final siren.

O’Rourke was Noble’s only multiple goal-kicker, ending the day with four, while McDonnell, Marson Kevin Kean and Matt Nelson were reliable figures throughout the full four quarters of football.

Berwick will consider this one as the one that got away, with the Wickers just falling away when it mattered most in the final term.

There were encouraging signs for new coach Andrew Williams, with Neal and Pinter providing solid contributions in the front half, while Anthony Clarke, skipper Will Arthurson and Brandon Cunningham held firm in defence.

Things don’t get any easier for the Bulls and Wickers this week, with Noble hitting the road to take on undefeated Blackburn, while Berwick returns home to Edwin Flack Reserve to host top-of-the-table East Ringwood.

In other games this week, Blackburn came from 11 points down at three-quarter time to score an 18-point win over South Croydon, while East Ringwood held on by six points at home against recently-promoted Mitcham.

Zac Thiessen kicked three goals and Angus Strachan was best in Vermont’s 15-point win over Doncaster East, while Rowville kept its perfect start to the season intact with a 30point victory over reigning-premier Balwyn.

The first half was an arm-wrestle before the Hawks blew the game apart with a highly-impressive 6.6 to 1.0 third stanza.

Skipper Anthomy Brolic was superb for the Hawks all day, kicking two goals in a standout performance, while key-forward Lachlan Wynd kicked four goals to be the leading scorer on the ground.

The Hawks host Vermont this week in the Eastern Premier Division match of the round.

NOBLE PARK 2.1 6.3 8.4 12.7(79)

BERWICK 3.3 5.4 8.8 9.11(65)

Noble Park Goals: Liam O’Rourke 4, Kevin Kean, Daniel Knapper, Jordan Marson, Jack Murray, Thomas Nelson, Samuel Pascuzzi, Joshua Stern, Mason Torrance. Best: Lachlan McDonnell, Jordan Marson, Kevin Kean, Liam O’Rourke, Matthew Nelson, Mason Torrance.

Berwick Goals: Jai Neal 5, Daniel Pinter 2, Jaylan Atton, Denzel Toland. Best: Jai Neal, Benzhamen Todd, Anthony Clarke, Samuel Frangalas, William Arthurson, Jesse Cirulis.

Other Games: South Croydon 9.10(64) def by Blackburn 12.10(82), East Ringwood 10.10(70) def Mitcham 10.4(64), Vermont 13.11(89) def Doncaster East 10.14(74), Balwyn 6.8(44) def by Rowville 10.14(74).

Ladder: East Ringwood, Rowville, Blackburn, Vermont 8, Doncaster East, Noble Park 4, Mitcham, Berwick, Balwyn, South Croydon.

Fixture R3: Blackburn (3) v Noble Park (6), Rowville (2) v Vermont (4), Mitcham (7) v Balwyn (9), Doncaster East (5) v South Croydon (10), Berwick (8) v East Ringwood (1).