Casey Dee-molition job

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey has thundered back onto the winners’ list with a 21.17(143) to 3.7(25) walloping of Richmond VFL at Casey Fields on Anzac Day eve.

The Dees kicked 20 goals to two after an even first quarter, with their controlled, possession footy wearing the Tigers down as the match progressed.

At halftime, Casey had skipped out to a 31-point lead but the better indicator was the inside 50 count – 32 to nine.

Nine goals were slammed home in a last quarter procession, with Melbourne AFL-listed tall forwards Jacob Van Rooyen and Aidan Johnson combining for 19 marks and 8.6.

Such was Casey’s domination, Richmond VFL coach Jake Batchelor conceded to Richmond Media post-game that the Tigers got “close to giving up.”

Backline playing-coach Riley Bonner was a ball magnet, finishing with 43 disposals, including 28 in the first half, while Riley Baldi led the midfield monopoly with 33 disposals and 11 clearances.

It continues a fine start to the season for the Gippsland ball-winner after spending last year focusing on local footy.

In his 150th VFL game, ruck Tom Campbell finished with 17 disposals, 19 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal.

The victory propels the Demons back into the finals-bound top 10 ahead of a bye this weekend.

Elsewhere in the VFL, Beaconsfield local Kade De La Rue made his club debut for Frankston in a night fixture on ANZAC Day eve, and gathered 15 disposals.

The youngster crossed to the Dolphins in the off-season after being aligned to North Melbourne VFL last season.

Cranbourne local Corey Ellison kicked three goals in the game, while Harrison Coe is another Beaconsfield local looking to establish himself as a regular at VFL level.

Narre Warren’s Jack Toner had 16 disposals for Williamstown in a typically bankable performance but was slapped with a two match ban for striking.

Box Hill skipper Cal Porter had 21 disposals and 12 tackles in a talismanic performance in the Hawks’ 38-point victory over Port Melbourne.

The Dees’ VFLW side, meanwhile, fell just short of a stunning comeback against Sandringham, going down 4.2(26) to 3.6(24).

The hosts trailed by 15 points at three-quarter-time, before Alice Robinson and Zoe Mitchell kicked goals early in the last quarter, closing the Dees to within a kick but they were never able to hit the front as the Zebras absorbed the late pressure.

Megan Fitzsimon was dominant in the midfield, with 32 disposals, 10 tackles and seven clearances, while Meg MacDonald and Saraid Taylor also applied strong pressure, combining for 21 tackles.

Georgia Campbell put on a clinic in the ruck, finishing with 52 hitouts.

The Dees will hunt their first win next weekend against Hawthorn.

CASEY VFL – DOMINATION BY NUMBERS

+202 possessions

+5 tackles

+39 inside 50s

+28 clearances

+11 hitouts

+58 marks

+18 goals

+59 contested possession

+40 groundballs