City find form behind hat-trick from King Kenny Athiu

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong City is looking to turn the tide on its season with a confidence boosting 5-2 win over South Melbourne at home on Friday night.

The victory is a stabiliser in City’s season amidst a patch of turbulent form after losing three out of its last four matches.

Port Melbourne was not switched on out of the gates, coughing up a costly error that was pounced on by Yagoub Mustafa.

A wrongly placed header gave Mustafa ample time and space, and despite the keeper coming out to meet him, Mustafa chipped him and the ball deflected in off the right post.

He celebrated in style, cartwheeling into a backflip as the hosts took the lead just six minutes into the match.

From there, no team was able to get onto the scoresheet for the remainder of the half, despite the Sharks having three shots on target and City having four.

Out of the rooms, Port Melbourne struck first when a poor clearance from Dandenong was fired into the back of the net by Aiden Brown that equalised for the visitors.

City’s response was almost imminent, as Kenjok Athiu brilliantly headed it in off a free kick cross.

The game completely flipped when Dandenong had another within two minutes, a fantastic ball from Athiu played into Timothy Atherinos saw him finish with a classy chip that had the hosts suddenly 3-1 up.

Atherinos’ goal to widen the margin was only six minutes after the Sharks’ equaliser.

The drama wasn’t finished there, when Port Melbourne dragged one back through a lovely touch from Thomas Alisandratos at point blank range in the 73rd minute.

Later, another complete miscue from the Sharks defence gifted an opportunity for Athiu, who finished with a stylish volley off a chest touch to make it 4-2 and put his side back to a comfortable difference.

In injury time, a fabulous run from Valli Cesnik saw him square the ball to Athiu who was unmarked at the near post, and Athiu turned it in to complete his hat-trick on a day out for City.

The win boosts Dandenong back into eighth, with an away fixture at Melbourne Knights upcoming in round 12.