Hallam continues on relentless path

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam’s admirable season has continued as the Hawks marched their way to a 128-point trouncing of Doveton Eagles in Southern Division 4 on Saturday.

Comfortably up by 58 points at halftime, Hallam kicked 7.1 to no score in the third quarter to quell the Eagles’ chances.

Jack Sharlassian’s forward stocks rapidly increased with a bag of seven goals and Zak Dalton was right beside him, adding three majors and receiving best on ground honours from the coach.

For Doveton, Leigh Tannahill and Hayden Laszlo were brave in defeat, Laszlo slotting two out of his side’s three goals.

Coach Tom Dalton pinpointed his backline as a key ingredient for his side’s success.

“If you look at the scores you’d think our backline had nothing to do all day with Narre South last week and Doveton this week, but they had 30 to 40 entries and we were still able to keep them to that low score,” Dalton explained.

“It wasn’t like the ball wasn’t going in there, it was going inside 50 a hell of a lot, our backline was good, Doveton are a lot better than last year, that club is on the right path.

“We played consistent for four quarters and we didn’t have any lulls in the game this week.”

His attention turns to Lyndale next week.

Clayton’s form didn’t stray against Narre South, clinching a low-scoring 17 point victory at Clayton. Four points the difference at three-quarter time, Clayton kicked four goals to two in the final quarter to secure the four points.

Josh Paola opened the final term kicking truly within 90 seconds before goals from George Skaliaris and Samuel Lunn sealed the envelope shut.

Paola, Luke Pappon and Chris Morrison were best afield for the winners.

Narre South had all individual goalkickers and Max Preston was quality, with Nicholas Green and Joshua Davis riding shotgun.

Dandenong West locked their train back on the tracks in round three, doubling the score of opponents South Yarra, 15.16(106) to 8.5(53).

Goalkicking was a menial task for Coren Giliam and Brock Jenkins, each picking up four majors to lead their forward line.

Dakota De Santis maintained his strong form to begin the season, with Dylan Diacono and Dale Broughton featuring heavily.

Vice-captain Mark Finch stood up proudly for South Yarra, as did Edward Haynes and Tom Gill.

Lyndale’s beginning to the season isn’t unidentified, this week beating Moorabbin comfortably by 55 points.

Kicking 21 goals by the final siren, the Kangaroos trailed at half time by five points until a 12-goal second half first gained the lead and then ballooned it out.

Mark Stevens’ six goals were prominent, now moving his three week tally to 20 goals.

Kyle Bird kicked four goals and David Velardo was superb.

For the Kangaroos, Ahmed Kandakji had five majors and Rhys Cupid turned it on.

The Kangaroos were four goals in it at the final change but a one goal to five last term let them down supremely.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

Results R3: Clayton 8.10(58) def Narre South Saints 6.5(41), South Yarra 8.5(53) def by Dandenong West 15.16(106), Doveton Eagles 3.5(23) def by Hallam 24.6(150), Moorabbin 13.6(84) def by Lyndale 21.13(139).

Ladder: Hallam 12, Clayton 12, Lyndale 12, Moorabbin 8, Dandenong West 4, South Yarra 0, Doveton Eagles 0, Narre South Saints 0.

Fixture R4; Moorabbin (4) v Clayton (2), Narre South Saints (8) v South Yarra (6), Dandenong West (5) v Doveton Eagles (7), Lyndale (3) v Hallam (1).