Locals press draft cases

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Eight locals took part in a Young Guns showcase on Saturday against Vic Metro.

Three Dandenong Stingrays, three Casey Demons, a Gippsland interceptor and Narre Warren forward phenom all got the chance to press their case for Mid-Season draft selection.

The squad of predominantly of 19-year-olds, selected by AFL recruiters with input from VFL and Coates League staff, play two games against some of the state’s best 18-year-old talent.

Narre Warren’s Sam Toner was not only the standout local, but one of the best players on a day marred by driving rain at Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee.

The former Dandenong Stingray who is now playing for Richmond VFL kicked three goals from five scoring shots, and also had a pair of goal assists in a busy last quarter.

While the Young Guns lost the exhibition thanks to a Vic Metro goal on the siren, Toner, a speedy marking forward, stood up in several big moments late to help put his team in a winning position.

Casey’s pair Caleb Lewis and Noah Yze, the son of Richmond coach Adem, both had excellent moments alongside Toner in the forward line.

Lewis, a mature-aged Dingley local, competed well, particularly in the second half, and kicked three last quarter majors, while Yze kicked 1.2 in a strong marking first half in slippery conditions.

Fellow Casey Demon Max Roney showed some flashes as a smooth-moving winger.

Roney is from Tasmania and representing the Devils’ under-18s side early in 2025 but will relocate to Melbourne to play for Casey if he is not selected in the Mid-Season Draft.

Other locals in action included Phillip Island interceptor Zac Walker, who had a strong last quarter, and Stingrays trio Henry Hayes, Charlie Orchard and Adrian Cole.

The Young Guns will again be in action this weekend against Vic Country, with the game to be streamed on the AFL website.

Locals by the numbers

Sam Toner: 12 disposals, three goals, two goal assists

Noah Yze: 17 disposals, two goals

Henry Hayes: 13 disposals, three clearances

Zac Walker: 12 disposals, four marks

Charlie Orchard: 11 disposals, three tackles

Caleb Lewis: Eight disposals, four marks, three goals

Adrian Cole: Eight disposals, three rebound 50s

Max Roney: Seven disposals, three tackles