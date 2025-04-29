Stingrays’ trip north yields one win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong’s girls recorded an impressive 5.6 36 to 4.5 29 victory in Queensland against a strong Gold Coast Academy over the Anzac Day weekend.

Trailing by 13 points early in the third term, the Stingrays kicked four of the last five goals of the game to run over the top of the hosts.

Evelyn Connolly continued her strong season as a dangerous medium forward with 2.3 from 14 disposals, lifting her season tally to 11.8 from three matches.

Two of Connolly’s goals came two minutes either side of three-quarter-time, giving her side important scoreboard nourishment as they got the momentum.

Vic Country summer hub teammate Nalu Brothwell was the Stingrays’ other multiple goal-scorer, slotting two majors from 19 disposals, while Molly Reimers kicked one.

Tahlia Sanger was the major ball-winner with 26 disposals, continuing her excellent start to her over-aged season, which included a VFLW debut for Collingwood last week.

Bottom-ager Sophie White played her best game in Stingrays colours, while Mizuki Brothwell, Matilda Argus and Marlee Black were all among the best.

The boys, meanwhile, were outclassed 7.8 50 to 16.16 112.

Marcus Prasad was one who was able to continue his strong form, giving Vic Country selectors plenty to think about, with 16 disposals, a goal and eight tackles as a small forward who made the most of limited opportunities.

Fellow bottom-ager Gus Kennedy made the most of exposure in the midfield for a Stingrays side without several first choice players including Tairon Ah-Mu, Josh Granger, Callum Smith Louis Hodder and Jack Lawrence due to school footy commitments.

In his first game since a concussion suffered in round one, skipper Max Lee had 18 touches and will hope to build into form through the middle of the year.

Collingwood father-son prospect Oscar Lonie had 16 disposals, Jay-De Varlet had some dynamic moments and Beaconsfield’s Riley Hilliard and Langwarrin’s Archie Le Clerc played their first game of the season.

Meanwhile, four Stingrays/former Stingrays – Sam Toner, Adrian Cole, Henry Hayes and Charlie Orchard – took part in the Young Guns’ clash with Vic Metro on Saturday at Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee.

The match is a showcase of the best mostly 19-year-old talent ahead of the Mid-Season Draft while also helping to inform Victorian state selection for the U18 National Championships.

Narre Warren’s Toner was not only the standout local but one of the best players on the ground, kicking 3.2 to go with two assists and several strong marks in a match marred by driving rain.

Cole had some strong moments in the backline, alongside Orchard, while Hayes got some midfield time after a strong start to 2025 at Coates League level.

Elsewhere, the under-16s girls All Australian side was announced last week, with Stingrays duo Lily Brittain and Ella Bologa making the side.

Brittain averaged 22 disposals and five clearances for Vic Country as a smart and evasive ball-winning midfielder, while Bologa averaged 20 disposals as a pacy halfback.

Both girls are Narre North Foxes juniors, the club from which Hawthorn’s 2024 draftee Noah Mraz was taken from.