Undefeated Titans impress again

By Dylan Beaumont

Berwick Springs has flexed its considerable muscle with an emphatic 52-point victory over Lyndhurst to move to 3-0 on the Southern Division 3 table.

The Titans extended their lead in each of the four quarters, opening the match with a three-goal burst and never looking back.

Leading by 38 points at three quarter time, the victors kicked 1.10 in the final quarter to prevent further percentage gain; the game ending 16.19(115) to 10.3(63).

Gun spearhead Ty Ellison kicked five goals, taking his seasonal tally to 16 goals through three games, while co-coaches Hayden Stagg and Chris Johnson were the best players on ground.

Lyndhurst has now become the only winless side in the competition and was once again led by Jack Hazendonk, who slotted two goals.

Riding shotgun was Liam Rogan and Stephen Williams who deserve praise for their weekend efforts.

Hampton’s six-to-one-goal first half had Heatherton shell shocked, who were heavily inaccurate and couldn’t click out of first gear.

Madden Griffin’s average remains at three goals a game after his efforts of three majors, while Finlay Cooke and Guy Timms guided their side home in skilful fashion.

Despite a negative record (1-2), Hampton’s percentage of 119.58 has them situated at fourth on the ladder.

Heatherton are towards the lower half of the one-win bundle, sitting at eighth.

Daniel Stewart and Curtis Ward were impressive and Justin Kiss chipped in with two goals.

St Kilda City has sent out resonating warning signs to the rest of the competition after maintaining the first on the ladder presence, walloping Black Rock 18.18(126) to 7.6(48).

The home side held Black Rock goalless in the middle two quarters, proving how much of a multi-dimensional force they are.

Ethan Whish-Wilson was again a standout performer, kicking a bag of seven goals, three of which were amassed in the first quarter.

Vice-captains Kenan Inal and Jordie Gray nailed five goals between the pair and Will Hollands had plenty of the Sherrin.

Aaron Cloke was formidable in defeat, snaring three goals and listed as Black Rock’s best player of the day.

Luke Huber and Jordan Cole were also proficient for their side.

Relentless in their first two weeks, Carrum Patterson Lakes were fiercely tested by Skye at home. With both sides goalless at quarter time, Skye put the hammer down to enforce a 14-point lead at half time.

In response, Carrum Patterson Lakes tallied 4.3 to 2.1 to lock the game at 5.10(40) apiece heading into the final change.

The undefeated side set aside their kicking woes in the final quarter, notching 5.0 to 3.3 in the last term to snatch a tight nine-point victory.

The final dagger came at the 22-minute mark, extending the lead to 16 points.

Stefan Feehan kicked three goals for the winning side and Billy Thomson alongside James Waldon showed their talent in a close victory.

In a valiant effort for Skye, Matt Long and Joel McConville combined for four goals and Luke Minehan was rarely stopped.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Results R3: South Mornington 8.10(58) def Ashwood 7.13(55), Heatherton 4.10(34) def by Hampton 13.12(90), Lyndhurst 10.3(63) def by Berwick Springs 16.19(115), St Kilda City 18.18(126) def Black Rock 7.6(48), Skye 8.13(61) def by Carrum Patterson Lakes 10.10(70).

Ladder: St Kilda City 12, Carrum Patterson Lakes 12, Berwick Springs 12, Hampton 4, Skye 4, South Mornington 4, Black Rock 4, Heatherton 4, Ashwood 4, Lyndhurst 0.

Fixture R4: Hampton (4) v Ashwood (9), Carrum Patterson Lakes (2) v Lyndhurst (10), South Mornington (6) v Heatherton (8), Berwick Springs (3) v St Kilda City (1), Black Rock (7) v Skye (5).