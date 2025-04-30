Frankston gives Dandenong the Blues with double result

By Justin Schwarze

It was a disappointing weekend for the Dandenong Rangers after Frankston did the double over the club in round four of the NBL1 South season.

On the road, the women were left completely stunned after a disastrous fourth quarter ended in a 78-64 loss.

The Rangers were overrun 30-8 in the final term after leading by eight entering the frame.

They shot just 18 percent in the period and didn’t connect on any of their five attempts from beyond the arc.

Scoring completely dried up and Dandenong were completely flustered, with head coach Larissa Anderson being assessed with a technical foul as the game got out of reach.

The game was veteran Clare Camac’s 400th in the competition, a massive achievement highlighting an illustrious career.

Superstar guard Dallas Loughridge was stellar for the Rangers with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists on 47 percent shooting.

Frankston were led by an outstanding performance from skipper Louise Brown, who recorded a statline of 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field.

Back-to-back losses for Dandenong leaves it sitting in fifth after being victorious in its first four hit outs.

In their next matchup, the Rangers will make the hike up to Bendigo to face the Braves.

The men were outplayed in a wire-to-wire result against Frankston, with the Blues leading by as many as 29 after dominating from the opening tip.

Frankston led 56-37 at the main break and cruised to the 97-86 win.

A final charge from Dandenong brought the game closer on the scoreboard, but it was significantly outmatched in the contest.

The hosts shot 50 percent on field goals and knocked down 39 percent of their threes.

Bryton Hobbs poured in 22 points and Jack Roberts scored 20 points on 8/11 shooting with seven rebounds for Dandenong in defeat.

Kingsley Box provided a double-double for the hosts, while he was supported by 24 points from Taane Samuel.

Tom Garrett was lights out from beyond the arc and torched the Rangers, converting six of his 10 triples for 18 points.

Dandenong has had a poor start to the season, losing five out of its first six games with a matchup against Bendigo coming up.