Berwick Springs brace for top of the table battle

By Dylan Beaumont

Round four of Southern Division 3 will begin with a bang, with two undefeated sides tussling it out at Mick Morland Reserve.

Berwick Springs will welcome St Kilda City with the goal of shutting down their percentage (188.53) and perfect record.

Both sides have followed a similar linear path to begin their season, with their fair share of close games before comfortably winning last week.

Berwick Springs has kicked at least 12 goals in each game, fuelled by Ty Ellison with 16 through three games.

St Kilda City has their own juggernauts; Ethan Whish-Wilson has kicked 12 goals in three games and vice captain Sebastian Harris-Knipe is stringing form together.

Outside of an inaccurate first week where they kicked 10.20, St Kilda City has managed scores of 13.14 and 18.18.

Depending on the result of Carrum Patterson Lakes, the winner could sit as the only side without a loss after four weeks.

Carrum Patterson Lakes, will play the only winless side in Lyndhurst at home.

Last season, these sides played two severely contrasting battles.

The first one at Lyndhurst was a nail-biting match, where not even the final siren could split the sides.

Lyndhurst led by four points at every change until full time, where they both sat at 11.10 (76).

A late Matthew Baxter goal tied things up for Carrum Patterson Lakes.

In the final game of the home and away season, Carrum Patterson Lakes were clearly galvanised by their draw in the months prior, controlling the game for its entirety to end up winners by 117 points.

Baxter was again vital with four goals and captain Alex Wilson matched him with four goals of his own.

They will need to remain consistent if their side is to trudge ahead with a 4-0 record.

South Mornington will play host to Heatherton at home.

When they last saw each other the teams were located at different stages of the ladder inside the top three in a preliminary final showdown.

Heatherton will be ruing that day, where they kicked 3.14 and sent themselves holidaying for the year.

South Mornington beat them 8.6 (54) to 3.14 (32) by the end, behind Jack Knox, Jacob Rowler and Travis French (two goals).

These teams have struggled to put points on the board through three weeks.

Heatherton’s highest total came in their win over Lyndhurst, kicking 8.11(59) whilst South Mornington’s weekly scores have been 5.4(34), 11.11(77) and 8.10(58).

The defences for these sides have been handling themselves well, but this week will be about who finds offence first when needed.

Hampton’s home ground will feel the footprints of opponents Ashwood on Saturday afternoon.

Although 1-2, Hampton is inside the top four with a respectable percentage (119.58) but are resolute in their approach of Saturday.

With a three point and 16 point loss under their belt, they turned the tables last week to defeat Heatherton by 56 points.

Madden Griffin’s responsibilities are always demanding.

The spearhead has kicked nine goals through his three matches and is acutely aware he’ll receive the opponent’s best defender each week.

Ashwood has experienced heaven and hell in rounds two and three, with a two point win and three point loss accordingly.

Billy Findlay and Jacob Hattersley have created avenues to goal and will have to again this week if they are any chance to win.

The latest match of the round will feature Black Rock and Skye.

Shown up by 78 points against St Kilda City, Black Rock will have some fire in their belly against a side sitting above them on the ladder.

A win this week could elevate them into top five territory.

Star forward Aaron Cloke has 11 goals in three matches and will be up for the task while Jordie Gray has shown no signs of slowing down.

Skye’s efforts against Carrum Patterson Lakes last week will give them unrivalled optimism as they travel to the beachside again.

It is Skye’s third consecutive away game before they return to familiar grounds next week.