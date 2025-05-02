Hawks on the hunt for another big scalp

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam’s box office match against Lyndale will be a measuring stick for both sides who view it as an early finals preview in Southern Division 4.

Lyndale has scored over 100 in each match, 18.3(111) as their lowest score against an inaccurate Dandenong West.

Their star players have been pouring it on, particularly David Velardo, Mark Stevens and Chanel Lalotoa.

As for Hallam, coach Tom Dalton has them in ripping shape entering the weekend.

He has highlighted intensity as the primary focus for the week and holistically, the year.

“I think the main thing you have to think about when you’re playing the better teams is your pressure around the football,” he said.

“The intensity has to be at a high level.

“It’s our focus every week, doesn’t matter who we play, with intensity you can’t raise and lower it in when you want to; it should be try and be at a higher level all the time, then you don’t have to worry about it.

“It’s something you have to train mentally and physically at this age group.

“You can’t yell and scream at them you just have to teach it…that’s our focus for the year.”

Dalton’s heavy praise has been on his backline to begin the season but their forwards will have to be ready to go against Lyndale this Saturday.

Clayton will go on an expedition to the west side of Moorabbin in hope of a fourth straight victory.

Clayton has played in low and high scoring genres to begin the year, conquering each side in their way.

Based off previous weeks, they’ll need to up the ante against the Kangaroos, who are one of the highest scoring sides in the competition.

Moorabbin has averaged just over 97 points per game through three weeks, thanks to assistance from goalkicker Ahmed Kandakji (11 goals in three games) and ball winner Thomas Marron who has been close to their best in all three games.

Clayton will have an extra days rest due to playing on ANZAC day and captain Zak Knight will be raring to go when Saturday comes around.

South Yarra’s travels down the Monash freeway will be incomplete without a victory against Narre South.

The Lions’ fortune has been untimely through three weeks, mounting potential comebacks which have been shut down each time.

Narre South’s were similar last weekend, where they led at three quarter time only to be run over in the final quarter.

The winner of this match can bin their early season nightmares and look forward with a clearer vision.

Narre South’s Nicholas Green has been one of the best players week in week out but needs some cavalry alongside him if they are to win on Saturday.

For South Yarra, vice captains Mark Finch and Tom Gill have been at the top of their game in 2025.

Dandenong West will open up Greaves Reserve for Doveton Eagles, a game which they’ll view winnable to level their win-loss record at 2-2.

The last time these teams played at Greaves Reserve, Doveton upset the home side by 14 points, 14.9 (93) to 12.7 (79).

The Eagles were up by 30 points at half time and held onto the lead until full time.

Since then, the teams have met once at Doveton, where Dandenong West were victorious by 55 points.

If Coren Giliam and Brock Jenkins are able to produce goals plentifully, Dandenong West will have a high chance to win their second match as they attempt to put form together.

Doveton is still yet to kick over 6.11(47) in three weeks and will need to do so if they are any chance.