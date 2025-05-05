Hot Hawks hammer Eagles

By David Nagel

A stunning seven-goal second-quarter burst has propelled Rowville to a 49-point victory over Vermont in the battle of the undefeated teams at Seebeck Oval on Saturday.

The clash of two true contenders for this year’s Eastern Premier Division title was evenly poised at quarter time; but a 7.1 to 0.1 second stanza led the impressive Hawks to a 15.9(99) to 7.8(50) triumph.

Vermont slightly had the better of the opening term, kicking three goals to two, and kicked the first point of the second quarter to open up a five-point lead.

It would be the Eagles last score before half time, with the visitors watching on as the Hawks produced their best football for the season.

Midfielder Lachlan McDonald got the ball rolling for the home side, kicking a left-foot snap out of traffic, before the Hawks piled on five goals in seven minutes of scintillating play.

Rowville’s midfield was right on top, with skipper Anthony Brolic, Tyson Sruk, Brock Coleclough and Josh Clarke providing a copious amount of supply to the forward line.

Brolic was particularly impressive, racking up hard-ball gets and bringing others into play with his quick hands.

Coleclough kickstarted the five-goal-in-seven-minute run, after quick hands from key forward Matthew Evans, before marking-presence Kyle Stainthorpe had a huge influence on proceedings.

Stainthorpe first took a mark in the forward pocket; then selflessly kicking to Matt Davey on a better angle, before kicking two goals of his own after strong marks on the lead.

When Evans then marked and goaled, at the 17-minute mark, the Hawks had rammed home their advantage with their stunning five-goal burst.

Evans then made it two for the quarter at the 26-minute mark; the Hawks 38 points ahead at the major interval.

The home side improved their position to 41 points at the final change before kicking five goals to four in the last quarter to fall one point short of doubling the Eagles’ score.

Stainthorpe ended the day with four for the winners, and Evans and Matt Martini two each, while Jesse Eickhoff and Cooper MacDonald were other impressive performers.

Cooper Leon was the only multiple goalkicker for the Eagles with two for the afternoon.

In other games this week, Noble Park was brought back to earth after last week’s win over Berwick after the Bulls were beaten 17.11(113) to 9.9(63) by Blackburn.

The Bulls were competitive early, but were steamrolled by Blackburn in the second half.

Liam O’Rourke, Sam Pascuzzi and Josh Stern slotted a couple each for the Bulls, while Harry Broderick, Jordy Marson, Scott McInerney and Kevin Kean were important four-quarter performers.

East Ringwood remain undefeated after a 20-point win over Berwick, while Doncaster East move to fourth on the ladder after a 26-point victory over South Croydon.

And Balwyn is finally on the board after a 38-point success over Mitcham.

Balwyn had multiple targets up forward with Will Elliott and Charlie Haley booting four, Jack Tillig three, and Will La Motte sliding in with two.

EASTERN PREMIER

Results – R3: Blackburn 17.11(113) def Noble Park 9.9(63), Rowville 15.9(99) def Vermont 7.8(50), Mitcham 10.6(66) def by Balwyn 15.14(104), Doncaster East 14.10(94) def South Croydon 9.14(68), Berwick 7.7(49) def by East Ringwood 10.9(69).

Ladder: Rowville 12, East Ringwood 12, Blackburn 12, Doncaster East 8, Vermont 8, Balwyn 4, Noble Park 4, Mitcham 0, Berwick 0, South Croydon 0.

Fixture – R4: Vermont (5) v Blackburn (3), Berwick (9) v Balwyn (6), South Croydon (10) v Rowville (1), Noble Park (7) v Mitcham (8), East Ringwood (2) v Doncaster East (4).