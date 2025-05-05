Wolff hunts down 180 scores for fun

By David Nagel

Players in the Mountain Dart League wasted no time in reacclimatising themselves with the oche after a two-week break for Good Friday and Anzac Day.

Some great darts were thrown on Friday night with Jamie Wolff from Bad Boys showcasing his talents with two 180s in a comfortable 17-4 victory over Redbacks.

Josh Pollock also filled up the lipstick for Clayton Bowls Club, who went down 13-8 to MDDA Bulls Eyes.

James Johnson also provided a highlight during that match, throwing a season-high 147 peg-out to help get Bulls Eyes across the line.

High 5’s, meanwhile, have maintained their two-game margin at the top of the ladder after a hard-fought 12-9 win over Rebels.

In Division 2, top teams Black Bulls and Bandits had strong wins over Outcasts and Spectrum respectively, while bottom-placed Stingrays chalked up their third win for the season with a 12-9 victory over The Night Trawlers.

In Division 3, second-placed Madarras provided most of the highlights, with Dan pegging out on 70 and Ben Wright throwing two 140s on the night.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: Noble Park def V.I.P. 14-7, Bad Boys def Redbacks 17-4, MDDA Bulls Eyes def Clayton Bowls Club 13-8, High 5’s def Rebels 12-9.

LADDER: High 5’s 36, Bad Boys 28, Noble Park 28, MDDA Bulls Eyes 24, Redbacks 16, Rebels 12, V.I.P. 12, Clayton Bowls Club 8.

HIGH SCORE: B. Richardson (Noble Park) 177, Jacob (Bulls Eyes) 177, S. Beasy (Noble Park) 171, J. Webster (High 5’s) 171.

HIGH FINISH: J. Johnson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 147, T. Tapara (Rebels) 137.

MOST WINS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 23, T. Peea (V.I.P.) 22, G. Warner (High 5’s) 22.

MOST TONS: D. Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 69, J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 68.

MOST 180s: J. Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 6, S. Ballinger (Bad Boys) 5, T. Hyland (Noble Park) 5, J. Johnson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 4, J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 4.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Bandits def Spectrum 11-10, Stingrays def The Night Trawlers 12-9, Black Bulls def Outcasts 12-9.

LADDER: Black Bulls 24, Bandits 24, Outcasts 16, Spectrum 16, The Night Trawlers 16, Stingrays 12.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174.

HIGH FINISH: Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107, Kiwi (Black Bulls) 102.

MOST WINS: Ash (Bandits) 15, Shayne (Black Bulls) 14, Bernie (Bandits) 14.

MOST 180s: Bernie (Bandits) 2, Mitch (The Night Trawlers) 2, Ash (Bandits) 2.

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: Madarras def The Goodies 15-6, Clayton Bowls Club walkover against Redbacks 2 18-0, Vales 3 walkover against Stingers 18-0.

LADDER: Redbacks 2 32, Madarras 28, Clayton Bowls Club 20, The Goodies 16, Vales 3 16, Stingers 8.

HIGH SCORE: Steve Evans (Stingers) 174, Moana Tutera (Vales 3) 159, John Downer (Redbacks 2) 156.

HIGH FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 142, Michael Stanton (The Goodies) 120.

MOST WINS; Steve Clarke (Madarras) 26, Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 21.

MOST TONS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 42, Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 33, Michael Bignell (Madarras) 26.

MOST 180s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks 2) 1, Steve Evans (Stingers) 1.